Atlas Opens New San Diego Office

SAN DIEGO, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (Atlas), a leading infrastructure and environmental solutions provider, today announced the opening of its newly relocated San Diego office. Situated in a state-of-the-art facility, this move marks a significant expansion aimed at enhancing the company’s service offerings and bolstering its presence in Southern California.



“We are investing in San Diego because we recognize the opportunity this region represents in terms of talent, technology, and innovation,” said Atlas CEO Jacque Hinman. “We are excited to be a part of this vibrant community and look forward to continuing our contribution to its growth and prosperity.”

The new office is equipped with advanced laboratories and innovative workspaces designed to support Atlas’ comprehensive range of services. These enhancements will allow Atlas San Diego to efficiently handle an increased volume of infrastructure improvement projects, ensuring superior results for clients in a variety of sectors within the area.

Atlas currently has 42 locations in the West Region. The relocation is part of Atlas’ focus on creating centers of excellence in high-growth areas with the most opportunities for infrastructure and environmental work opportunities.

Atlas Technical Consultants | San Diego, CA

9085 Aero Dr Suite B, San Diego, CA 92123

619-280-4321

contact@oneatlas.com

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Infrastructure and Environmental Solutions. With a workforce of over 3,500 nationwide, Atlas brings deep technical expertise to public and private-sector clients, integrating services across four primary disciplines: Environmental (ENV); Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC); Engineering & Design (E&D); and Program Management/Construction Management and Quality Management (PCQM). As a member of the U.S. High-Speed Rail (USHSR) Coalition, Atlas is dedicated to driving progress on HSR development across the nation and is currently working on other HSR corridors in the country. To learn more about Atlas innovations for transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets, visit https://www.oneatlas.com.



Atlas Contact:

Karlene Barron

Director of Communications

770-314-5270

karlene.barron@oneatlas.com