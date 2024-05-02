Krystal Biotech to Present at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology 2024 Annual Meeting

PITTSBURGH, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, announced today that the Company will be presenting new preclinical data highlighting the potential of the Company’s HSV-1 based vector platform for back of the eye gene delivery at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2024 Annual Meeting being held from May 5-9, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
Poster presentation details are as follows:
Title: An HSV-1-Based Vector Platform for Localized Delivery to the Posterior of the Eye
Presenter: Haley Nicole Cartwright
Date and Time: May 7, 2024 from 3:30PM to 5:15PM PT
Posterboard Number: B0022
Abstract Number: 3978 - B0022
The poster will be available to conference attendees. Following the presentation, the poster will also be available to view online on the Investor section of the Company’s website.
