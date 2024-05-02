Interface, Cradlepoint, and LPF offer insider's look into the future of security operations

St. Louis, MO, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As retail crime continues to evolve in scope and sophistication, an increasing number of retailers are focused on protecting their staff by deploying advanced technologies and augmenting their teams with expert security monitoring. According to the latest NRF survey, a substantial 46% of retailers have responded to increased security needs by ramping up their reliance on third-party security solutions.

To help retail and restaurant chains discover how they can leverage innovative technologies, Interface Systems, a leading managed service provider of business security, actionable insights and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses, will offer a rare insider’s look at the inner workings of a TMA five-diamond UL-certified Security Operations Center.

Organized by the Loss Prevention Foundation (LPF) and sponsored by Cradlepoint, the online event will be held on May 14, 2024, at 1:00 PM (EST). It will be led by asset protection experts who will discuss how retail and restaurant chains can leverage innovative technologies to safeguard against crime, loitering, and vagrancy.

Why Attend This Webinar:

Learn Proven Strategies: Discover best practices and real-world use cases tailored to the unique security challenges faced by retail and restaurant chains.

Explore Cost-Effective Solutions: Understand how Virtual Security Guard services can bolster security while minimizing costs compared to traditional methods.

Get a Sneak Peek at the Future: Learn about the next generation of Intelligent Voice Down solution that leverages AI-enabled cameras to detect and prevent crime before it occurs.

Registration:

For more information and to register, click here.

About Interface Systems

Interface Systems is a leading managed service provider of business security, actionable insights, and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses. We enhance security, streamline connectivity, optimize operations, and reduce IT costs, maximizing ROI for the nation’s top brands. Learn more and follow us on our blog Making IT Happen and on LinkedIn.

