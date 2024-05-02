Chemomab Therapeutics to Present at 2024 Aegis Virtual Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adi Mor will deliver a corporate presentation at the Aegis Virtual Conference on May 7, 2024 at 9:00 am ET. Dr. Mor’s presentation will be webcast live. The registration link to access the live presentation is included below and is also available at the Events section of the Chemomab website.

Chemomab Presentation at 2024 Aegis Virtual Conference

Date: May 7, 2024 Time: 9:00 am ET Venue: Virtual Format: Live webcast presentation Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMkd-2trzIsHNTrU4RNyTw2dYX2Pqs_t-o8 Information: info@aegiscap.com

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes CCL24 activity. In clinical and preclinical studies, CM-101 appears safe, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Chemomab has reported positive results from three clinical trials of CM-101 in patients, including a Phase 2a liver fibrosis trial in NASH patients and an investigator-initiated study in patients with severe lung injury. A Phase 2 trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis has completed patient enrollment, with topline data expected midyear 2024. Chemomab’s CM-101 program for the treatment of systemic sclerosis is Phase 2-ready with an open U.S. IND. For more information about Chemomab, visit chemomab.com.

Contacts:

Media and Investors:

Barbara Lindheim

Consulting Vice President, Investor & Public Relations,

Strategic Communications

Phone: +1 917-355-9234

barbara.lindheim@chemomab.com

IR@chemomab.com