Pneumagen to Present Phase 2 Clinical Data on Neumifil, its Broad-Spectrum Antiviral, Intranasal Drug for Viral Respiratory Tract Infections, at ATS 2024

Data to be presented in oral and ePoster presentations

St Andrews, UK – 2 May 2024 - Pneumagen, a clinical stage biotech company developing Neumifil, a broad-spectrum antiviral, intranasal drug for the prophylaxis and treatment of viral respiratory tract infections (RTIs), today announces that clinical results from a human challenge study with Neumifil (HEX17) will be presented at the 2024 American Thoracic Society (ATS) Conference, which will be held virtually and in person in San Diego, CA, May 17-22.

The data will be presented in both oral and ePoster presentation sessions and will highlight important clinical results about the company’s proprietary drug, Neumifil. These will include the evaluation of Neumifil’s ability to reduce the incidence of viral induced exacerbations in patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Pneumagen’s abstract is available on the ATS’s 2024 online programme:

Oral presentation details are as follows:

Title : HEX17, A Novel Broad-spectrum Antiviral Intranasal Drug, Demonstrates Efficacy Against Influenza in a Controlled Human Infection Model Conducted in Healthy Adults

: HEX17, A Novel Broad-spectrum Antiviral Intranasal Drug, Demonstrates Efficacy Against Influenza in a Controlled Human Infection Model Conducted in Healthy Adults Abstract Number : 6721

: 6721 Mini Symposium: C18: Translating Science in Respiratory Infections

C18: Translating Science in Respiratory Infections Date & Time : Tuesday May 21 at 9:15 AM - 11.15 AM EST

: Tuesday May 21 at 9:15 AM - 11.15 AM EST Location : San Diego Convention Centre, Room 6C-F (Upper Level)

: San Diego Convention Centre, Room 6C-F (Upper Level) Presenter : Geoff Kitson, Chief Medical Officer

: Geoff Kitson, Chief Medical Officer https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/11007/presentation/7604

ePoster presentation details are as follows:

Title : HEX17, A Novel Broad-spectrum Antiviral Intranasal Drug, Demonstrates Efficacy Against Influenza in a Controlled Human Infection Model Conducted in Healthy Adults

: HEX17, A Novel Broad-spectrum Antiviral Intranasal Drug, Demonstrates Efficacy Against Influenza in a Controlled Human Infection Model Conducted in Healthy Adults Date: Tuesday May 21 - Friday September 6 (available online between those dates)

Tuesday May 21 - Friday September 6 (available online between those dates) Poster Session : Translating Science in Respiratory Infections

: Translating Science in Respiratory Infections Authors: Geoff Kitson et al

***

About Pneumagen

Pneumagen is a clinical- stage biotech company developing Neumifil, its lead product, a broad-spectrum antiviral, intranasal drug for the prophylaxis and treatment of viral respiratory tract infections (RTIs).

Neumifil is a novel, engineered, multivalent, Carbohydrate Binding Module (mCBM). It acts by directly binding and preventing the entry into the host of the viral pathogens. Neumifil was generated using Pneumagen’s proprietary GlycoTarge™ technology.

In addition to Neumifil, Pneumagen is harnessing its GlycoTarge™ platform to enable the development of a pipeline of therapies targeting other infectious diseases.

Pneumagen was established in 2016 as a spin-out from the University of St Andrews in Scotland giving Pneumagen access to world-class scientific expertise and capabilities in viral infections specifically related to glycobiology.

For further information, please contact:

Pneumagen

Douglas Thomson, CEO

Email: info@pneumagen.com

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting (Financial PR)

Frazer Hall, Sandi Greenwood