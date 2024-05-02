Meritrust Credit Union Joins Metal Blockchain's Banking Innovation Program

San Francisco, CA, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metallicus, the core developer of Metal Blockchain, a foundational Layer 0 blockchain, today announced Meritrust Credit Union's enrollment in its Banking Innovation Program. This move signifies Meritrust Credit Union's proactive approach to investigating blockchain technology's potential and harnessing Metallicus' expertise to elevate its technological prowess.







"Welcoming Meritrust Credit Union into our Banking Innovation Program signals a significant advancement in our commitment to revolutionize the financial industry through blockchain technology," said Frank Mazza, Director of Blockchain for Institutions & Fintechs at Metallicus. "We eagerly look forward to joining forces with Meritrust Credit Union and equipping them with the tools and resources to foster innovation and stay competitive amidst the ever-changing financial landscape."



The Banking Innovation Program by Metal Blockchain enables institutions like Meritrust Credit Union to navigate and adopt customized blockchain solutions, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards while addressing their distinct operational demands. Drawing on Metallicus' unparalleled blockchain expertise and a distinguished advisory board, the program offers innovation workshops, fintech partnerships, R&D grants, and bespoke development, positioning participants to lead and innovate within the dynamic financial sector.

“Meritrust is excited to embrace the opportunities that blockchain technologies present and are thrilled to be part of the Banking Innovation Program. Understanding innovation is key to providing our members with increased efficiency and security in their financial lives, we are looking forward to working with Metal to help create cutting edge financial solutions. .” – Cliff Shoff, SVP/CIO

The Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program is designed to support financial institutions' journey into blockchain technology at no cost. With a focus on tackling use cases around Digital Identity, Single Sign-On (SSO), Private Subnets, Tokenization of Assets, and more, the program equips participants with the tools and resources needed to drive profitability, lower costs, reduce risks, and deliver unparalleled customer experiences.

Financial institutions keen on participating in the Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program can express their interest or learn more by contacting bizdev@metallicus.com.



About Metal Blockchain

Metal Blockchain, developed by Metallicus, is an innovative Layer 0 blockchain technology dedicated to tackling global finance challenges with its scalable, secure, and decentralized infrastructure built on the foundation of BSA Compliance. The versatile nature of Metal Blockchain's infrastructure enables developers to craft customized solutions for a wide range of financial applications, promoting innovation and growth within the global financial sector. Guided by the vision of CEO Marshall Hayner, Metal Blockchain aims to transform the financial industry by embracing compliance-driven innovation.

About Meritrust

Meritrust Credit Union has been helping members do more with their money since 1935. Meritrust is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, with branches also located in Andover, Derby, Lawrence, and Manhattan. With a mission of improving the lives of members and their communities, Meritrust offers consumers and businesses the products, services, tools, and education needed to achieve their financial well-being goals confidently. For more information, visit meritrustcu.org. Federally insured by NCUA.

