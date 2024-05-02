Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market Analysis 2014-2030: AI Technology and Strain Echocardiography Beginning to Reshape the $1.4 Billion Market Landscape

Dublin, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Stress Echocardiogram, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$936.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Transthoracic Echocardiogram segment is estimated at 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The cardiac ultrasound systems market is experiencing growth propelled by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and related mortality rates globally. This trend is particularly notable in developing economies where cardiovascular disease prevalence is increasing rapidly, creating significant growth potential for the market. The aging global population, especially those aged 60 and above, further contributes to the favorable outlook for cardiac ultrasound systems, with statistics indicating a rising trend in this demographic across various geographic regions. Innovations and advancements, such as the integration of AI technology and the emergence of strain echocardiography, are beginning to reshape the landscape of the cardiac ultrasound systems market, indicating promising developments in the field.





The Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$423.3 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$357.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Related Mortality Rates Fuel Growth in the Cardiac Ultrasound Systems Market

Leading Causes of Mortality Worldwide: Number of Deaths in Millions by Cause for 2016

Leading Causes of Mortality in Low Income Countries: Number of Deaths in Millions by Cause for 2016

Leading Causes of Mortality in High Income Countries: Number of Deaths in Millions by Cause for 2016

Global Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Cardiac Surgery Market: Breakdown of Revenues by Region for 2019

Aging Global Population at High Risk of Cardiac Illnesses Present Favorable Outlook for Cardiac Ultrasound Systems Market

Global 60+ Population by Gender and Geographic Region for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Top Countries with Highest Proportion of 60+ Population for the Years 1980, 2019 and 2050

Portable Cardiology Ultrasound Systems Market: An Overview

As Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence Increases at a Strong Rate in Developing Economies, Growth Potential Exists for Cardiac Ultrasound Systems Market

Innovations & Advancements

AI Technology Begins to Influence Cardiac Ultrasound Systems Market

Strain Echocardiography to Transform Cardiac Ultrasound Market

