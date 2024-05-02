Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market Analysis 2014-2030: AI Technology and Strain Echocardiography Beginning to Reshape the $1.4 Billion Market Landscape

Dublin, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Stress Echocardiogram, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$936.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Transthoracic Echocardiogram segment is estimated at 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The cardiac ultrasound systems market is experiencing growth propelled by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and related mortality rates globally. This trend is particularly notable in developing economies where cardiovascular disease prevalence is increasing rapidly, creating significant growth potential for the market. The aging global population, especially those aged 60 and above, further contributes to the favorable outlook for cardiac ultrasound systems, with statistics indicating a rising trend in this demographic across various geographic regions. Innovations and advancements, such as the integration of AI technology and the emergence of strain echocardiography, are beginning to reshape the landscape of the cardiac ultrasound systems market, indicating promising developments in the field.
The Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$423.3 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$357.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
Report Features
- Full access to influencer engagement stats
- Access to digital archives & research platform. The proprietary platform is fully enabled to unlock creativity and market knowledge of domain experts worldwide in a cohesive and collaborative manner. The state-of-art tools bring world class market perspectives while protecting participants` privacy and identity. Numbers, statistics and market narrative in the report are based on fully curated insights shared by domain experts and influencers in this space.
- Opportunity to engage with interactive questionnaires that come with real-time data simulator tools & bespoke report generation capabilities
- Full client access to peer collaborative and interactive platform for cross-enterprise smart exchange of ideas
- Complimentary report updates for one year
- Competitor coverage with global market shares of major players
- Player market presence analysis (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial) across multiple geographies
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of domain experts/influencer interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured)
- Chison Medical Imaging Co. Ltd.
- Esaote SpA
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi Medical Corporation
- Mindray Medical International Ltd.
- Philips Healthcare
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers
- Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|182
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market: Prelude
- Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Global Economic Update
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Related Mortality Rates Fuel Growth in the Cardiac Ultrasound Systems Market
- Leading Causes of Mortality Worldwide: Number of Deaths in Millions by Cause for 2016
- Leading Causes of Mortality in Low Income Countries: Number of Deaths in Millions by Cause for 2016
- Leading Causes of Mortality in High Income Countries: Number of Deaths in Millions by Cause for 2016
- Global Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Global Cardiac Surgery Market: Breakdown of Revenues by Region for 2019
- Aging Global Population at High Risk of Cardiac Illnesses Present Favorable Outlook for Cardiac Ultrasound Systems Market
- Global 60+ Population by Gender and Geographic Region for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Top Countries with Highest Proportion of 60+ Population for the Years 1980, 2019 and 2050
- Portable Cardiology Ultrasound Systems Market: An Overview
- As Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence Increases at a Strong Rate in Developing Economies, Growth Potential Exists for Cardiac Ultrasound Systems Market
- Innovations & Advancements
- AI Technology Begins to Influence Cardiac Ultrasound Systems Market
- Strain Echocardiography to Transform Cardiac Ultrasound Market
- Product Overview
- Cardiac Ultrasound/Echocardiogram
- Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
- Types of Echocardiograms
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zh5mdr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment