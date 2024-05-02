Draganfly to Showcase Latest UAV Technology at Special Operations Forces Week 2024 - Booth #3701

Tampa, Florida, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer is pleased to announce its participation in SOF Week 2024, the premier event for the international Special Operations Forces (SOF) community.



Hosted in Tampa, Florida, from May 6 - 10, 2024, SOF Week 2024 is jointly sponsored by the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and the Global SOF Foundation. It is expected to draw over 15,000 attendees.

As a leader in UAV innovation, Draganfly will be showcasing its latest advancements in UAV technology at SOF Week 2024. Attendees are invited to visit Draganfly's booth #3701 to experience firsthand the cutting-edge capabilities of its Commander 3XL Drone as well as Draganfly’s other drone platforms and technologies renowned for modular design and robust features. The Commander 3XL Drone is designed to meet the rigorous demands of military and government applications, offering unparalleled performance and reliability in challenging environments.

In addition to showcasing its flagship UAV technology, Draganfly will also be highlighting its integration with Vermeer's VPS (Visual Positioning System) payload. This integration enhances the navigation capabilities of Draganfly's UAVs, enabling precise location determination even in GPS-denied, spoofed, or contested environments. The VPS technology, coupled with Draganfly's Commander 3XL Drone, represents a significant advancement in providing comprehensive UAV solutions for military and government agencies.

"SOF Week 2024 provides a deep opportunity for Draganfly to demonstrate our commitment to innovation and excellence in UAV technology, and to engage with the international SOF community to discuss how our solutions can address their mission-critical need,” said Cameron Chell, CEO Draganfly. “Draganfly looks forward to further collaboration with military and government agencies to deliver broad and tailored solutions that enhance mission success and operational efficiency."

Attendees at SOF Week 2024 can expect to engage with Draganfly's team of experts, learn about the latest developments in UAV technology, and explore applications for their operational requirements.

We invite all attendees of SOF Week 2024 to visit Draganfly's booth #3701 to discover the future of UAV technology and explore how Draganfly's solutions can empower military and government operations.

