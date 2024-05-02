Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Pipeline Insight, 2024 Featuring 100+ Companies and 110+ Pipeline Drugs Including Lanifibranor (Inventiva Pharma), MSDC-0602K (Cirius Therapeutics), TERN-501 (Terns Pharma)

Dublin, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 110+ pipeline drugs in Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Emerging Drugs



Lanifibranor: Inventiva Pharma

Lanifibranor, Inventiva's lead product candidate, is an orally-available small molecule that acts to induce antifibrotic, anti-inflammatory and beneficial vascular and metabolic changes in the body by activating all three peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (PPAR) isoforms, which are well-characterized nuclear receptor proteins that regulate gene expression. Lanifibranor is a PPAR agonist that is designed to target all three PPAR isoforms in a moderately potent manner, with a well-balanced activation of PPARa and PPARd, and a partial activation of PPARß. While other PPAR agonists target only one or two PPAR isoforms for activation. The FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designation to lanifibranor for the treatment of NASH. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.



MSDC-0602K: Cirius Therapeutics

MSDC-0602K, a second-generation oral insulin sensitizer, is designed to selectively modulate the mitochondrial pyruvate carrier (MPC) while minimizing direct PPAR-gamma activation. The MPC mediates at the cellular level the effects of over nutrition, a major cause of Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease NAFLD/NASH and Type 2 diabetes. In preclinical studies, modulation of the MPC has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity, lipid metabolism, and inflammation. Currently the drug is in Phase III stage of Clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.



TERN-501: Terns Pharmaceuticals

TERN-501 is a THR-ß agonist with high metabolic stability, enhanced liver distribution and greater selectivity for THR-ß compared to other THR-ß agonists in development. Agonism of THR-ß increases fatty acid metabolism via mitochondrial oxidation and affects cholesterol synthesis and metabolism. As a result, THR-ß stimulation has the ability to reduce hepatic steatosis and improve serum lipid parameters including LDL cholesterol and triglycerides. In vivo NASH studies in a rodent model have demonstrated that low-doses of TERN-501 achieved complete resolution of steatosis and reductions in serum lipids, hepatic inflammation and fibrosis. TERN-501 has high liver distribution and is 23-fold more selective for THR-ß than for THR-a activation in a cell free assay, thereby minimizing the risk of cardiotoxicity and other off-target effects associated with non-selective THR stimulation. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.



HTD 1801: HighTide Biopharma

The company's lead drug candidate, HTD1801, is a first-in-class new molecular entity (ionic salt of two active moieties). It is a novel orally active ionic salt of berberine and ursodeoxycholic acid, substantially reduced liver fat while improving glycemic control and other cardiometabolic biomarkers in adults with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and type 2 diabetes (T2DM). Currently, it is in Phase II trials for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Phases



This report covers around 110+ products under different phases of clinical development, like:

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of: Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates



Route of Administration



The report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as:

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as:

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

Product Type



Drugs have been categorized under various product types like:

Mono

Combination

Mono/Combination

Pipeline Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) drugs.

Key Players

Guangdong Raynovent Biotech

Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH

Enyo Pharma

Viking Therapeutics

Sagimet Biosciences

Terns

Sinew Pharma

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Poxel SA

Pfizer

CytoDyn

Altimmune

Oramed, Ltd.

PharmaKing

Can-Fite Biopharma

Cirius Therapeutics

Key Products

ZSP1601

ZED1227

EPY 651

VK2809

TVB-2640

TERN-501

SNP-630

Resmetirom

Rencofilstat

PXL065

PF-06865571

leronlimab

Pemvidutide

ORMD-0801

Oltipraz

Namodenoson

MSDC-0602K

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k3w6qa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.