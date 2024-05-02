MGP Ingredients Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

ATCHISON, Kan., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI), a leading provider of branded and distilled spirits as well as food ingredient solutions, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.



2024 first quarter consolidated results compared to 2023 first quarter:

Due to the Atchison distillery closure, sales decreased 15% to $170.6 million. Excluding the impact of the Atchison distillery in both periods, consolidated sales were in line with the prior year period.

As expected, gross profit decreased 10% to $62.8 million, representing 36.8% of sales. Excluding the impact of the Atchison distillery in the current period, gross margin was 37.3%.

Operating income decreased 30% to $28.9 million. Adjusted operating income decreased 19% to $33.6 million.

Net income decreased 34% to $20.6 million. Adjusted net income decreased 22% to $24.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 17% to $40.2 million.

Basic earnings per common share (“EPS”) decreased to $0.92 per share from $1.40 per share. Adjusted basic EPS decreased to $1.07 per share from $1.40 per share.

Diluted EPS decreased to $0.92 per share from $1.39 per share. Adjusted diluted EPS decreased to $1.07 per share from $1.39 per share.



“Given our previously communicated outlook for the first quarter of the year, we are pleased with the results, and remain optimistic regarding our business throughout the remainder of the year,” said David Bratcher, CEO and president of MGP Ingredients. “Within our Branded Spirits segment, we remain confident in our premiumization strategy, as we saw continued sales growth in our premium plus portfolio, which was up 12% year over year. Our Distilling Solutions business continues to make progress towards our long-term strategy of being brown goods focused with the successful closure of the Atchison white goods facility. Lastly, our Ingredient Solutions business achieved record sales this quarter as demand for our specialty ingredients remains strong.”

Distilling Solutions

In the first quarter 2024, as expected, sales for the Distilling Solutions segment decreased 25% to $84.9 million. Excluding the impact of the Atchison distillery in both periods, sales increased 2% to $83.6 million during the first quarter of 2024. Gross profit increased to $34.1 million, or 40.2% of segment sales, compared to $33.0 million, or 29.2% of segment sales in the first quarter 2023. Excluding the impact of the Atchison distillery in the current period, segment gross margin was 41.2% in the first quarter 2024.

Branded Spirits

For the first quarter 2024, sales for the Branded Spirits segment decreased 12% to $50.1 million, due to expected sales declines in mid and value price tier brands. Sales of the premium plus price tier spirit brands grew 12%. Gross profit decreased to $22.5 million, or 44.9% of segment sales compared to $24.6 million, or 43.2% of segment sales in the first quarter 2023.

Ingredient Solutions

In the first quarter 2024, sales for the Ingredient Solutions segment increased 15% to $35.6 million. Gross profit decreased to $6.2 million, or 17.4% of segment sales, compared to $12.2 million, or 39.5% of segment sales in the first quarter 2023. Excluding the impact of the Atchison distillery in both periods, gross profit decreased to $6.2 million, or 17.4% of segment sales, compared to $10.4 million, or 33.6% of segment sales in the first quarter 2023.

Other

Advertising and promotion expenses for the first quarter 2024 increased $1.0 million, or 12%, to $8.7 million as compared to the first quarter 2023.

Corporate selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses for the first quarter 2024 increased 2% to $21.0 million as compared to the first quarter 2023.

During the first quarter 2024, the change in fair value of the contingent consideration totaled $4.1 million related to the Penelope acquisition.

The corporate effective tax rate for the first quarter 2024 was 23.3%, compared with 23.7% from the year ago period.

2024 Outlook

MGP is confirming the following consolidated guidance for fiscal 2024:

Sales are projected to be in the range of $742 million to $756 million, following the closure of the Company's Atchison, Kansas distillery in December 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $218 million to $222 million, inclusive of the add back of share-based compensation expense.

Adjusted basic earnings per common share are forecasted to be in the $6.12 to $6.23 range, with basic weighted average shares outstanding expected to be approximately 22.3 million at year end.



"Looking to the remainder of the year, we remain confident in both the business and our long-term strategy and will continue to invest in initiatives we believe will provide our shareholders with enhanced value,” concluded Bratcher.

MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

OPERATING INCOME ROLLFORWARD

(Dollars in thousands)

Operating income, quarter versus quarter Operating

Income Change Operating income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 $ 41,559 Decrease in gross profit - Ingredient Solutions segment (6,023 ) (15 )% Decrease in gross profit - Branded Spirits segment (2,061 ) (5 ) pp(a) Increase in gross profit - Distilling Solutions segment 1,055 3 pp Increase in advertising and promotion expenses (950 ) (2 ) pp Increase in SG&A expenses (447 ) (1 ) pp Impairment of long-lived assets and other (116 ) — pp Change in fair value of contingent consideration (4,100 ) (10 ) pp Operating income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 $ 28,917 (30 )%





(a) Percentage points (“pp”).

MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (“EPS”) ROLLFORWARD

Change in EPS, quarter versus quarter EPS Change Basic EPS for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 $ 1.40 Change in operating income (b) (0.44 ) (31 )% Change in other income (expense), net(b) (0.01 ) (1 ) pp(a) Change in interest expense, net (b) (0.04 ) (3 ) pp Change in effective tax rate 0.01 1 pp Basic and Diluted EPS for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 $ 0.92 (34 )%





(a) Percentage points (“pp”). (b) Items are net of tax based on the effective tax rate for the base year (2023).

MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

SALES BY OPERATING SEGMENT

(Dollars in thousands)

DISTILLING SOLUTIONS SALES Quarter Ended March 31, Quarter versus Quarter Sales

Change Increase/(Decrease) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Brown goods $ 66,331 $ 68,324 $ (1,993 ) (3 )% Warehouse services 7,956 6,858 1,098 16 White goods and other co-products 10,565 38,041 (27,476 ) (72 ) Total Distilling Solutions $ 84,852 $ 113,223 $ (28,371 ) (25 )%





BRANDED SPIRITS SALES Quarter Ended March 31, Quarter versus Quarter Sales

Change Increase/(Decrease) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Premium plus 20,906 18,746 2,160 12 % Mid 14,761 20,835 (6,074 ) (29 ) Value 10,009 13,421 (3,412 ) (25 ) Other 4,470 3,881 589 15 Total Branded Spirits $ 50,146 $ 56,883 $ (6,737 ) (12 )%





INGREDIENT SOLUTIONS SALES Quarter Ended March 31, Quarter versus Quarter Sales

Change Increase / (Decrease) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Specialty wheat starches $ 22,271 $ 14,686 $ 7,585 52 % Specialty wheat proteins 9,995 11,890 (1,895 ) (16 ) Commodity wheat starches 3,262 3,807 (545 ) (14 ) Commodity wheat proteins 37 521 (484 ) (93 ) Total Ingredient Solutions $ 35,565 $ 30,904 $ 4,661 15 %

MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Sales $ 170,563 $ 201,010 Cost of sales 107,768 131,186 Gross profit 62,795 69,824 Advertising and promotion expenses 8,683 7,733 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 20,979 20,532 Impairment of long-lived assets and other 116 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 4,100 — Operating income 28,917 41,559 Interest expense, net (2,019 ) (995 ) Other income (expense), net (52 ) 123 Income before income taxes 26,846 40,687 Income tax expense 6,262 9,655 Net income 20,584 31,032 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 51 39 Net income attributable to MGP Ingredients, Inc. 20,635 31,071 Income attributable to participating securities (239 ) (311 ) Net income used in earnings per common share calculation $ 20,396 $ 30,760 Weighted average common shares Basic 22,142,277 22,040,224 Diluted 22,142,277 22,072,271 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.92 $ 1.40 Diluted $ 0.92 $ 1.39

MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31,

2024 December

31, 2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,497 $ 18,388 Receivables, net 133,005 144,286 Inventory 348,934 346,853 Prepaid expenses 5,483 3,580 Refundable income taxes — 1,190 Total Current Assets 506,919 514,297 Property, plant, and equipment 502,744 489,646 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (231,849 ) (227,343 ) Property, Plant, and Equipment, net 270,895 262,303 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 11,258 13,975 Investment in joint ventures 4,901 5,197 Intangible assets, net 270,893 271,706 Goodwill 321,544 321,544 Other assets 3,872 3,326 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,390,282 $ 1,392,348 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 6,400 $ 6,400 Accounts payable 49,559 73,594 Federal and state excise taxes payable 3,800 2,251 Income taxes payable 4,340 — Accrued expenses and other 16,159 31,861 Total Current Liabilities 80,258 114,106 Long-term debt, less current maturities 98,799 85,305 Convertible senior notes 195,624 195,544 Long-term operating lease liabilities 9,229 11,292 Contingent consideration 73,300 69,200 Other noncurrent liabilities 3,813 4,763 Deferred income taxes 63,716 63,071 Total Liabilities 524,739 543,281 Total equity 865,543 849,067 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL EQUITY $ 1,390,282 $ 1,392,348

MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

Quarter to Date Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 20,584 $ 31,032 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,289 5,171 Share-based compensation 1,116 1,215 Equity method investment loss 296 260 Deferred income taxes, including change in valuation allowance 645 573 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 4,100 — Other, net 157 99 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables, net 11,257 (19,227 ) Inventory (2,119 ) (18,707 ) Prepaid expenses (1,904 ) (3,578 ) Income taxes payable (refundable) 5,530 9,043 Accounts payable (10,207 ) 6,498 Accrued expenses and other (10,380 ) (10,208 ) Federal and state excise taxes payable 1,548 2,761 Other, net (1,289 ) 89 Net cash provided by operating activities 24,623 5,021 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to property, plant, and equipment (27,026 ) (16,237 ) Other, net (240 ) (708 ) Net cash used in investing activities (27,266 ) (16,945 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Payment of dividends and dividend equivalents (2,672 ) (2,669 ) Repurchase of Common Stock (6,961 ) (801 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 30,000 — Principal payments on long-term debt (16,600 ) (800 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,767 (4,270 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (15 ) 33 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,109 (16,161 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 18,388 47,889 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 19,497 $ 31,728

MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 Operating

Income Income before

Income Taxes Net

Income(b) MGP

Earnings(a) Basic

EPS Diluted

EPS Reported GAAP Results $ 28,917 $ 26,846 $ 20,584 $ 20,396 $ 0.92 $ 0.92 Adjusted to remove: Impairment of long-lived assets and other (c) 116 116 89 89 — — Fair value of contingent consideration(d) 4,100 4,100 3,145 3,145 0.14 0.14 Business acquisition costs (e) 71 71 55 55 — — CEO transition costs (f) 375 375 288 288 0.01 0.01 Adjusted Non-GAAP results $ 33,579 $ 31,508 $ 24,161 $ 23,973 $ 1.07 $ 1.07





Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 Operating

Income Income before

Income Taxes Net

Income(b) MGP

Earnings(a) Basic

EPS Diluted

EPS Reported GAAP Results $ 41,559 $ 40,687 $ 31,032 $ 30,760 $ 1.40 $ 1.39 Adjusted to remove: No adjustments for the period — — — — — Adjusted Non-GAAP results $ 41,559 $ 40,687 $ 31,032 $ 30,760 $ 1.40 $ 1.39





(a) MGP Earnings is defined as "Net income used in Earnings Per Common Share calculation." (b) The tax rate used for non-GAAP items for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was 23.3%. (c) The impairment of long-lived assets and other relates to miscellaneous expenses incurred during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 in connection with the closure of the Atchison Distillery. Impairment of long-lived assets and other are included in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income as a component of operating income and relates to the Distilling Solutions segment. (d) Fair value of contingent consideration relates to the quarterly adjustment of the contingent consideration liability related to the acquisition of Penelope Bourbon LLC. It is included in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income as a component of operating income and relates to the Branded Spirits segment. (e) Business acquisition costs are included in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income within the selling, general, and administrative line item and include transaction and integration costs associated with the acquisition of Penelope Bourbon LLC. (f) The CEO transition costs are included in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income within the selling, general, and administrative line item. The adjustment includes additional employee related costs in connection with the transition of the CEO position.

MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net Income $ 20,584 $ 31,032 Interest expense 2,019 995 Income tax expense 6,262 9,655 Depreciation and amortization 5,289 5,171 Share based compensation 1,116 1,215 Equity method investment loss 296 260 Impairment of long-lived assets and other 116 — Fair value of contingent consideration 4,100 — Business acquisition costs 71 — CEO transition costs 375 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,228 $ 48,328

The non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure is defined as earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, equity method investment loss, impairment of long-lived assets and other, fair value of contingent consideration, business acquisition costs, and CEO transaction costs. See "Reconciliation of selected GAAP measure to adjusted non-GAAP measures" for further details.

MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

DILUTIVE SHARES OUTSTANDING CALCULATION (UNAUDITED)

Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Principal amount of the bonds $ 201,250,000 $ 201,250,000 Par value $ 1,000 $ 1,000 Number of bonds outstanding (a) 201,250 201,250 Initial conversion rate 10.3911 10.3911 Conversion price $ 96.23620 $ 96.23620 Average share price (b) $ 86.65639 $ 97.73393 Impact of conversion (c) $ — $ 204,382,062 Cash paid for principal (201,250,000 ) (201,250,000 ) Conversion premium $ — $ 3,132,062 Average share price $ 86.65639 $ 97.73393 Conversion premium in shares (d) (e) — 32,047





(a) Number of bonds outstanding is calculated by taking the principal amount of the bonds divided by the par value. (b) Average share price is calculated by taking the average of the daily closing share price for the period. If the average share price is less than the conversion price of $96.23620 per share, the impact to EPS is anti-dilutive and therefore the shares were excluded from the diluted EPS calculation. (c) Impact of conversion is calculated by taking the number of bonds outstanding multiplied by the initial conversion rate multiplied by the average share price. If the average share price is less than the conversion price then the impact of conversion is zero. (d) The impacts of the Convertible Senior Notes were included in the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding if the impact was dilutive. The Convertible Senior Notes would only have a dilutive impact if the average market price per share during the quarter to date period exceeds the conversion price of $96.23620 per share. (e) Conversion premium in shares is calculated by taking the conversion premium divided by the average share price. If the average share price is less than the conversion price, then the conversion premium in shares is zero.

MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

Impact of the Closure of the Atchison Distillery

Segment Operating Results and Pro-Forma Results

Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

(UNAUDITED) (in thousands)

Distilling Solutions Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 Increase/(Decrease) As Reported(a) Pro-Forma(b) $ Change % Change Brown goods $ 66,331 $ 66,331 $ — — % Warehouse services 7,956 7,956 — — White goods and other co-products $ 10,565 $ 9,318 (1,247 ) (12 ) Total Sales $ 84,852 $ 83,605 $ (1,247 ) (1 )% Gross profit $ 34,083 $ 34,474 $ 391 1 % Gross margin % 40.2 % 41.2 % 1.0 pp(c)





Ingredient Solutions Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 Increase/(Decrease) As Reported(a) Pro-Forma(b) $ Change % Change Specialty wheat starches $ 22,271 $ 22,271 $ — — % Specialty wheat proteins 9,995 9,995 — — Commodity wheat starches 3,262 3,262 — — Commodity wheat proteins 37 37 — — Total Sales $ 35,565 $ 35,565 $ — — % Gross profit $ 6,180 $ 6,180 $ — (d) — % Gross margin % 17.4 % 17.4 % — pp(c)





Consolidated Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 Increase/(Decrease) As Reported(a) Pro-Forma(b) $ Change % Change Sales $ 170,563 $ 169,316 $ (1,247 ) (1 )% Gross profit $ 62,795 $ 63,186 $ 391 1 % Gross margin % 36.8 % 37.3 % 0.5 pp(c)





(a) Represents actual results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as reported in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. (b) Represents the Company's results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 excluding results associated with the Company's Atchison, Kansas distillery. These are pro-forma unaudited financial results. In some circumstances, white goods, industrial alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and at times certain co-products are produced at the Company's Lawrenceburg, Indiana distillery. The results of the Branded Spirits segment for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 would not have been impacted by a closure of the Atchison, Kansas distillery. (c) Percentage points (“pp”). (d) There was no reduction in gross profit for the Ingredient Solutions segment as the Company is no longer receiving an intercompany credit for the waste starch slurry by-product since the closure of the distillery in Atchison Kansas during December 2023.

MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

Impact of the Closure of the Atchison Distillery

Segment Operating Results and Pro-Forma Results

Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

(UNAUDITED) (in thousands)

Distilling Solutions Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 Increase/(Decrease) As Reported(a) Pro-Forma(b) $ Change % Change Brown Goods $ 68,324 $ 68,324 $ — — % Warehouse services 6,858 6,858 — — White goods and other co-products 38,041 6,621 (31,420 ) (83 ) Total Sales $ 113,223 $ 81,803 $ (31,420 ) (28 )% Gross profit $ 33,028 $ 34,858 $ 1,830 6 % Gross margin % 29.2 % 42.6 % 13.4 pp(c)





Ingredient Solutions Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 Increase/(Decrease) As Reported(a) Pro-Forma(b) $ Change % Change Specialty wheat starches $ 14,686 $ 14,686 $ — — % Specialty wheat proteins 11,890 11,890 — — Commodity wheat starches 3,807 3,807 — — Commodity wheat proteins 521 521 — — Total Sales $ 30,904 $ 30,904 $ — — % Gross profit $ 12,203 $ 10,392 $ (1,811 ) (d) (15 )% Gross margin % 39.5 % 33.6 % (5.9 ) pp(c)





Consolidated Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 Increase/(Decrease) As Reported(a) Pro-Forma(b) $ Change % Change Sales $ 201,010 $ 169,590 $ (31,420 ) (16 )% Gross profit $ 69,824 $ 69,843 $ 19 — % Gross margin % 34.7 % 41.2 % 6.5 pp(c)



