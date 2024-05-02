MedBright AI Announces New Commercial Product Demos for MedMatrix AI Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedBright AI Investments Inc. (the “Company” or “MedBright”) (CSE:MBAI, OTCQB:MBAIF, FSE:Y30) today announced MedMatrix, a product in which it has a significant investment, has launched two new demonstration videos highlighting the capabilities of the MedMatrix AI Reporter and Forecaster.



The videos highlight the key product areas of the MedMatrix Reporter and Forecaster to provide a birds-eye view of clinic operations, including insights into market competition, revenue enhancement opportunities, claim efficiency, and resource efficiency. Users can then use the Forecaster tool to simulate various clinic scenarios and review detailed forecasts about clinic revenue and operational performance. This gives operators a new tool to make decisions on how to run and manage their clinics. The videos can be found on MedMatrix’s website at www.medmatrix.io/products.

“We are excited to release these product demonstrations to show potential customers the power of the MedMatrix platform to consolidate data and provide tangible insights to providers”, said Jaime Gerber, Chairman of Medbright AI. “The ability to provide high fidelity simulations to clinic operators is a truly differentiated product in the market with strong early validation from our beta customers.”

About MedBright AI Investments Inc.



MedBright AI is a capital allocator focused on investing in healthcare technology companies. The team at MedBright prides themselves on unparalleled access to opportunities, as well as structuring unique and advantageous investments. MedBright's mission is to construct a portfolio of synergistic investments to generate superior returns for shareholders while maintaining commitment to governance.

MedBright AI Investments Inc.

Trevor Vieweg, Chief Executive Officer

Email: investors@medbright.ai

Phone: (604) 602-0001

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including, without limitation, the anticipated benefits of the MedMatrix AI product suite including clinical operations optimization and revenue enhancement opportunities, including with respect to its use by DISCC, the deployment of MedMatrix AI to the US outpatient market, the conversion of arrangements with beta customers into commercialized arrangements, and the Company’s plans to generate returns for its shareholders through its portfolio of investments, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should” or “would” or occur.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including, among other things, that the MedMatrix AI product suite will offer clinical operations optimization and revenue enhancement, including for DISCC, that the Company will be able to deploy the MedMatrix product suite broadly into the US outpatient market, that the Company’s current beta customers will convert their arrangements with the Company into commercial relationships, and that the Company will be able to generate returns for its shareholders. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important risks that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that the MedMatrix AI product suite will not offer clinical operations optimization and revenue enhancement, including for DISCC, the risk that the Company will not be able to deploy the MedMatrix product suite broadly into the US outpatient market, the risk that the Company’s current beta customers will not convert their arrangements with the Company into commercial relationships, and the risk that the Company will not be able to generate returns for its shareholders.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.