Dermatology Collaboration and Licensing Deals Report, 2016 to 2024, Featuring 600+ Companies and 400+ Deals

Dermatology Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the dermatology deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of 452 dermatology deals from 2016 to 2024.

This report provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse dermatology collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

Report Scope



Dermatology Collaboration and Licensing Deals is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of dermatology trends and structure of deals entered into by leading biopharma companies worldwide.



The report includes:

Trends in dermatology dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Overview of collaboration and licensing deal structure

Directory of dermatology deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading dermatology deals by value

Most active dermatology licensing dealmakers

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual deal record, providing easy access to each contract document where available.



Dermatology Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides comprehensive access to available records for deals, including contract documents where available.



Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Companies Featured (627 in total):

3Derm Systems

3M

23andMe

AbbVie

Ablexis

AbSci

Aclaris Therapeutics

Adalvo

Adaptive Phage Therapeutics

Adhesys Medical

Advanced Human Imaging

Advanced Medical Solutions

Advanz Pharma

Advonex

AFT Pharmaceuticals

AiCuris

AimedBio

Akaal Pharma

Aldena Therapeutics

Alibaba Health

AlivaMab Discovery Services

Allergan

Allergan Aesthetics

Almirall

Alvotech

American Skin Association

Amgen

Amicus Therapeutics

Amor (Suzhou) Medical Sci-Tech

Amyris

Amytrx Therapeutics

ANANDA Scientific

AnGes MG

Anhalt University of Applied Sciences

Animal Allergy Clinical Laboratories

Antibe Therapeutics

AOBiome Therapeutics

Aphex BioCleanse Systems

Applied Biology

APR Applied Pharma Research

Aquavit Pharmaceuticals

Arch Biopartners

Arctic Therapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics

argenx

Armis Biopharma

Arrevus

Arrien Pharmaceuticals

Asia Green Biotechnology

Aslan Pharma

AstraZeneca

Astria Therapeutics

Athenex

Atropos Therapeutics

Aucta Pharmaceuticals

Aurealis Therapeutics

Avaria Health & Beauty

Avicanna

AVIR Pharma

Avita Therapeutics

Azitra

Back-A-Line

BASF

Basilea Pharmaceutica

Bausch & Lomb

Bayer

Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope

Belle.ai

Ben-Gurion University

BGN Technologies

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

BinnoPharm

Bio-Gate

Biocogent

Biocon

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioDerm

Biogen

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

BioLab Sciences

Biolojic Design

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

BIOMEDX Group

BioMed X Innovation Center

Biomillenia

BiomX

BiondVax

Bioniz Therapeutics

Bionpharma

BioPep

Biophage Pharma

BiopharmX

Bioqube Ventures

BiosanaPharma

Biosolution

BirchBioMed

Bodor Laboratories

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boragen

Boston Pharmaceuticals

and many more!

