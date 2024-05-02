Dermatology Collaboration and Licensing Deals Report, 2016 to 2024, Featuring 600+ Companies and 400+ Deals

Dublin, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dermatology Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Dermatology Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the dermatology deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of 452 dermatology deals from 2016 to 2024.
This report provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- Understand deal trends since 2016
- Browse dermatology collaboration and licensing deals
- Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions
- Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties
- Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type
- Leading deals by value
- Most active dealmakers
- Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction
- Access contract documents - insights into deal structures
- Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
- Save hundreds of hours of research time
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
Report Scope
Dermatology Collaboration and Licensing Deals is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of dermatology trends and structure of deals entered into by leading biopharma companies worldwide.
The report includes:
- Trends in dermatology dealmaking in the biopharma industry
- Overview of collaboration and licensing deal structure
- Directory of dermatology deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology
- The leading dermatology deals by value
- Most active dermatology licensing dealmakers
Available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Therapeutic area
- Technology type
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual deal record, providing easy access to each contract document where available.
Dermatology Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides comprehensive access to available records for deals, including contract documents where available.
Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4qmr2t
