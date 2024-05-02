Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market Report 2024-2031: Urban Expansion, Cosmetic Boom, and FMCG Innovations Fuel Market Growth | East Asia Emerges as a Key Region

Dublin, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2031 by Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global landscape of sodium lauryl sulfate market is expected to undergo a noteworthy expansion with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5% from 2024 to 2031. This anticipated growth is largely attributed to the increasing preference for the solid form of sodium lauryl sulfate and its extensive applications across diverse industries.

Key drivers propelling the market include the expanding urban development, booming cosmetics industry, and rapid advancements in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. Europe holds a significant share in sodium lauryl sulfate consumption, but it is the East Asian market that is foreseen to experience the fastest growth due to spiraling demand and industrial progress.



The growth is further supported by the rising consumption of personal care products and the availability of various feedstocks in mature markets. The increasing purchasing power among the middle class and global urbanization trends have escaladed the use of cosmetics, thus propelling the demand for sodium lauryl sulfate. Additionally, growing public awareness about hygiene and an uptick in disposable income are expected to enhance the demand for this key ingredient in both homecare and cosmetic products.



The need for industrial cleaning chemicals has surged with rigorous hygiene and safety regulations, especially in the food, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries. The guidelines provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and similar entities across the world are anticipating a boost in the demand for industrial cleansing agents, positively affecting the sodium lauryl sulfate market.

Market Competition



The competitive landscape features prominent entities focusing on innovation, research and development, and expanded production capabilities. These firms are proactively optimizing their portfolio and quality to remain competitive in a market abundant with opportunities, especially in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical sectors.

Market Segmentation



The global sodium lauryl sulfate market is analyzed and segmented by form, grade, application, and region. These segments include solid and liquid forms, pharmaceutical and technical grades, and various applications such as thickeners, emulsifiers, and agents for personal care, hair care, and pharmaceuticals. The sodium lauryl sulfate market spans across North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

