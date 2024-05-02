CompTIA introduces new Data Advisory Council to help businesses foster data-driven culture

Downers Grove, IL, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry, has expanded its role in fostering a data-driven culture with the formation of a new CompTIA Community Data Advisory Council.

The council, comprised of six industry experts from multiple organizations, will help build data literacy and training resources to foster a data-driven culture that aligns with an organization’s business objectives and initiatives. The council will work to promote the use of data analytics and business intelligence tools to help businesses and their employees improve performance and drive growth.

“Data is a blue ocean opportunity for CompTIA Community members to help their customers optimize processes and performance to accomplish business goals,” said MJ Shoer, chief community officer at CompTIA. “The formation of the CompTIA Community’s new Data Advisory Council will help our members learn how to use their data to make better decisions and offer these insights and opportunities to their customers. The advisory council is proud to offer innovative resources and strategies to help our members leverage their own data to help their business prosper as well as to offer data services to their customers to solve real-world business challenges.”

The council will begin its work by creating resources to help managed service providers (MSPs) and other businesses understand their ability to leverage new insights from data and develop data management best practices. The council will help organizations understand new data models and the skills necessary to maximize business results.

The council is co-chaired by Jill Klein, head of emerging tech & IoT, Sirius, a CDW Company; and Sean Lardo, sales director, ConnectWise.

"Advisory councils are extremely important, because they’re comprised of actual practitioners,” Lardo said. “Council members are already doing exactly what we’re helping our CompTIA Community members do. By providing businesses the tools they need to process and manage data, we are helping them see real results that align with their goals.”

MJ Patent, chief marketing officer for Logically, will serve as vice chair.

“Data is not only abundant, but also pivotal to an organization’s success,” Patent said. “The new data advisory council can provide the structured guidance needed to navigate this complex landscape as businesses seek clear directives on how to harness data responsibly and effectively. I believe that now, more than ever, the council is vital to help advance education and training, facilitate collaboration, promote best practices and ensure compliance.”

Other members of the CompTIA Community Data Advisory Council include Larry Cobrin, founder and CEO, MSPCFO; Lisa McGarvey-Capuano, vice president, data, AI, IoT Solutions, TD SYNNEX; and Callen Sapien, president, MSPbots.

The council will collaborate with CompTIA’s other industry advisory councils to advance the adoption of data-driven technologies and frameworks by:

Outlining roles, responsibilities and processes for managing data across an organization.

Identifying relevant industry trends that open new business opportunities for the channel.

Refining industry best practice standards.

To learn more about CompTIA’s industry advisory councils visit https://connect.comptia.org/connect/councils.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world’s economy. Through community, education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for unlocking the potential of the tech industry and its workforce. http://Connect.CompTIA.org