New York Jets Announce Multi-Year Partnership with VitaCholine®

MONTVALE, N.J., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York Jets announced a partnership with VitaCholine, a Balchem Human Nutrition and Health brand of the essential nutrient choline, as Proud Partner of the team. This agreement marks VitaCholine’s first sponsorship and the first sponsorship in the Nutritional Ingredient category of a major professional sports team. The multi-year agreement includes entitlement of the New York Jets official website NewYorkJets.com, grants territorial rights in both the United States and United Kingdom, as well as presenting partner of a Jets road game.



“This exciting new partnership with VitaCholine is unlike any other brand collaboration that we have ever conducted,” said Jeff Fernandez, Vice President of Business Development + Ventures at the New York Jets. “There is a renewed awareness of nutrition and self-care emerging all around us, and VitaCholine, along with its parent company Balchem, are committed to making the world a healthier place. It is rare to have the opportunity to align with such an innovative company who are also leaders in corporate responsibility. We believe their message will resonate with Jets fans and serve to help improve the well-being of so many in our market.”

This partnership is a first of its kind, not only for Balchem, but also for the New York Jets. According to the Nutrition Business Journal, VitaCholine is part of a $61 Billion retail category,i affirming a renewed commitment to self-care in the wake of the pandemic. Consumers are increasingly looking for solutions to support both mental and physical performance. Nutrients like VitaCholine, supported by science, offer options that may not be easily attainable through diet alone. The brands are a great fit, pairing a leading sports franchise that depends on precision and accuracy with a nutrient that has been clinically shown to convey accuracy benefits by supporting muscle control.ii

Raising awareness for the benefits and accessibility of VitaCholine is an important aspect of the Jets partnership. To that end, VitaCholine will become the presenting partner of the Jets official website NewYorkJets.com, receiving prominent evergreen branding at the top of each page on the site. VitaCholine will also have significant presence at MetLife Stadium with impactful exposure on stadium signage.

During one road game per season, VitaCholine will serve as the presenting partner for the Jets. In this role, VitaCholine will be prominently featured in all communications and marketing materials associated with the game.

“This is a pivotal moment for both choline and particularly VitaCholine, as awareness of the many health benefits of the essential nutrient continues to expand”, said Dominik Mattern, Vice President Marketing, Business Development and Science at Balchem. "Choline's crucial role in pregnancy has been well-established by experts. Now, with emerging clinical evidence showcasing its positive effects on adult mental performance and physical wellness, it's an ideal time to embark on this dynamic partnership with the New York Jets. Their vibrant energy mirrors the vitality and dynamism of our brand and the city they represent."

In addition to being the latest partnership in the U.S., VitaCholine becomes the Jets seventh partnership in the United Kingdom. This partnership gives VitaCholine an opportunity to strengthen its brand presence throughout the region.

The Jets were awarded international marketing rights to the UK in 2022 as part of the NFL’s International HMA Initiative. The initiative provided all 32 NFL clubs the right to pursue and bid on international markets with the goal of globally expanding the game of American football.

About Balchem

Balchem’s vision is to make the world a healthier place and our nutrients provide tangible, clinically validated solutions in growing segments like cognition, performance and lifelong well-being, not only for athletes, but for everyday consumers across all stages of the lifespan. They are committed to finding innovative solutions to some of the most complex problems facing the nutrition, health, and food markets. Balchem Human Nutrition & Health delivers customized ingredient systems and key minerals and nutrients for the food, nutrient, and pharmaceutical markets. Balchem Animal Nutrition & Health is a global leader in choline production, nutrient encapsulation, chelated minerals, and functional ingredients. Balchem Specialty Products provides specialty-packaged solutions for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market.

About VitaCholine

Choline is an essential nutrient, critical for cognition, performance, metabolism, and cellular health for all. Our bodies produce limited amounts of choline, but not enough to meet our needs so we need to get it through our diet. VitaCholine® is Balchem's clinically studied, high quality human choline with the highest choline content and the fastest absorption among competitive forms.

Learn more at vitacholine.com.

About New York Jets

The New York Jets were founded in 1959 as the New York Titans, an original member of the American Football Leage (AFL). The Jets won Super Bowl III, defeating the NFL’s Baltimore Colts in 1969. In 1970, the franchise joined the National Football League in the historic AFL–NFL merger that set the foundation for today’s league. As part of a commitment to its fan base through innovation and experiences, the team has created initiatives such as, its trailblazing Jets Rewards program, a state-of-the-art mobile app, and 1JD Entertainment, a comprehensive content platform that gives fans greater access to the team across all digital and social platforms. The organization takes great pride in a long-standing, year-round commitment to their community. These programs are funded by the New York Jets Foundation and look to positively influence the lives of young men and women in the tri-state area, particularly in disadvantaged communities. The organization supports the efforts of the Lupus Research Alliance, youth football and numerous established charitable organizations and causes sponsored by the NFL. The New York Jets play in MetLife Stadium, which opened in 2010, and are headquartered at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey. For more information about the New York Jets visit newyorkjets.com.

