Bebuzee’s Revolutionary Super App Will Disrupt US and European Markets

MIAMI, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Bebuzee, Inc. (OTC PINK: BBUZ) a social platform and streaming service focused on developing and deploying America's first Super App, today announces the launch of its game-changing Super App, set to redefine the digital landscape in the United States and Europe. This all-in-one app is a testament to Bebuzee's commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology, seamlessly combining multiple services into a single, intuitive platform.

A Revolutionary Leap Forward

The Bebuzee Super App will revolutionize the way users interact with digital platforms, offering an unparalleled experience that merges entertainment, e-commerce and communication. With its comprehensive suite of features, the app caters to the ever-evolving needs of modern users, providing a one-stop solution for their digital demands.

Unrivaled Features, Infinite Possibilities

Cutting-edge Communication : Bebuzee's Super App boasts a state-of-the-art messaging system, empowering users with advanced features for seamless personal and professional interactions.

: Bebuzee's Super App boasts a state-of-the-art messaging system, empowering users with advanced features for seamless personal and professional interactions. Immersive Entertainment : Users can explore a dynamic platform for content creation and enjoyment, fostering a vibrant community of creators and consumers.

: Users can explore a dynamic platform for content creation and enjoyment, fostering a vibrant community of creators and consumers. Boundless E-commerce and Real Estate : The app's universal reach allows users to shop for products and discover global real estate listings, all within a single, intuitive interface.

: The app's universal reach allows users to shop for products and discover global real estate listings, all within a single, intuitive interface. Pioneering NFP Marketplace: Bebuzee's Super App features a unique NFP marketplace, enabling users to trade digital assets, setting it apart from its competitors.

Redefining the App Landscape

Bebuzee's Super App transcends the limitations of traditional apps, offering an unparalleled range of services. Its groundbreaking design and functionality provide a superior user experience, challenging the status quo and setting new standards for app usage.

An Opportunity for Visionary Investors

The impending launch of Bebuzee's Super App marks a pivotal moment in the tech industry, presenting a unique opportunity for investors to be part of a transformative market trend. As the app gains traction in the U.S. and European markets, it is poised to generate substantial returns, solidifying Bebuzee's position as a leader in digital innovation.

"We are on the cusp of unveiling a product that will completely transform the way people interact with digital platforms," said Joe Onyero, CEO of Bebuzee, Inc. "Our Super App is not just a technological feat; it's a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and user-centric design. We are confident that this app will resonate with users in the U.S. and European markets, offering them an unmatched digital experience."

About Bebuzee, Inc.

Bebuzee, Inc. (OTC PINK: BBUZ) is a Miami-based social platform and streaming service focused on the development and deployment of America's first Super App, Bebuzee. The company aims to revolutionize the way people connect, engage, and thrive in the digital era. For more information, visit https://bebuzee.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Bebuzee, Inc. and the company's industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the proposed terms of the shares, the completion, timing, and size of the proposed offering of the shares, and the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the proposed offering of the shares are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "going to," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Bebuzee cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Bebuzee has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends, including its financial outlook and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that it believes may affect the company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: Bebuzee's financial performance; the lack of historical profitability; the ability to generate and sustain positive cash flow; the ability to attract and retain users, publishers, and advertisers; competition and new market entrants; managing Bebuzee's international expansion and growth and future expenses; compliance with new laws, regulations, and executive actions; the ability to maintain, protect, and enhance Bebuzee's intellectual property; the ability to succeed in existing and new market segments; the ability to attract and retain qualified and key personnel; the ability to repay outstanding debt; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; and the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, and health epidemics, as well as risks, uncertainties. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Bebuzee believes to be reasonable as of this date. Bebuzee undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Bebuzee, Inc.

Investor Relations

https://bebuzee.com

press@bebuzee.com