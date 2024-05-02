Shape Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Matt Valentino as Chief People Officer

SEATTLE, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shape Therapeutics Inc. (ShapeTX), a leader at the convergence of AI and RNA editing to revolutionize genomic medicine, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Valentino as Chief People Officer.



Before joining ShapeTX, Matt was at the helm of diverse People teams for notable biotech and technology companies including Calico Labs, Genentech, Pandora, Validant, and DoorDash.

“Matt brings extensive experience in leading teams at scientific R&D companies focused on drug development, manufacturing, robotics, and AI/ML applications. As an early team member at Calico Labs, he played a crucial role in scaling the company from 70 to over 300 employees, including the expansion of their Drug Discovery, Computational and Clinical Development teams. While at DoorDash, Matt facilitated growth from 2,000 to over 17,000 global employees. His expertise will be instrumental in guiding ShapeTX through its next growth phase as we continue to innovate at the intersection of technology and biotechnology," said Francois Vigneault, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of ShapeTX. "We are confident in Matt's leadership and excited about the future developments he will drive at ShapeTX." Matt added, "I’m thrilled to join the talented team at ShapeTX, and I am eager to advance our mission of repairing genetic causes of disease with programmable RNA medicines."

About ShapeTX

Shape Therapeutics operates at the convergence of AI and RNA editing to revolutionize genomic medicine. Our proprietary RNA editing technology, RNAfix®, represents a significant leap forward over CRISPR-based tools, achieving 95% editing efficiency in vivo, and a path to one-time curative treatments for thousands of diseases. With over 90 million laboratory-validated guide RNA data points and 12 billion NHP-derived AAVs, ShapeTX is building the largest RNA foundation model in the industry. Having secured strategic collaborations worth over $4 billion with industry-leading pharmaceutical firms, ShapeTX is poised for substantial growth and to cement our position as a leader in AI for genomic medicine. You can find us at ShapeTX.com and on LinkedIn and X .

Contact:

Gary Fortin, PhD

gary@shapetx.com