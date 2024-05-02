Lung Cancer Foundation of America (LCFA) and the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) Amplify Their Commitment to Nurturing Emerging Talent in Lung Cancer Research

Los Angeles, CA, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant stride towards unlocking the complexities of lung cancer that may lead to the next breakthrough treatment, Lung Cancer Foundation of America (LCFA) and the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) are proud to announce the awarding of two $200,000 grants to Early Career Researchers (ECR).

Dr. Julie Wu from the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Healthcare System is a recipient of this year's grant. Her project focuses on revolutionizing lung cancer treatment methodologies by developing a “disease burden score” derived from electronic health record (EHR) data. This novel approach aims to fine-tune chemoimmunotherapy regimens, shining a ray of hope for individuals battling metastatic lung cancer.

Another esteemed grant recipient, Dr. Aparna Sharma of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, embarks on the "Genomic characterization of young onset lung adenocarcinoma in India (YOLA-I study)." This research is crucial in understanding the surge of early-onset lung cancer in India, exploring the genetic and environmental factors at play. Dr. Sharma's work is poised to unveil potential preventive measures and innovative targeted treatments.

This joint project, supporting ECRs for over 13 years, has paved the way to secure more than $20 Million in subsequent funding, catalyzing pivotal advancements in lung cancer treatments. These grants are designed to attract the brightest new minds to the field of lung cancer research, addressing the critical need for increased funding in this area.

The awarded seed funding empowers these ECRs to pioneer groundbreaking research in lung cancer. Their innovative projects include leveraging the body's immune response (immunotherapy) and venturing into new genomic landscapes to enhance treatment efficacy.

The LCFA and IASLC’s dedication to fostering the next generation of lung cancer researchers extends beyond financial support. The substantial grant amounts ensure these ECRs have the necessary resources and time to advance their studies.

About the IASLC

The International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) is the only global organization dedicated to studying lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies. Founded in 1974, the association's membership includes more than 11,000 lung cancer specialists across all disciplines in over 100 countries, forming a global network working together to conquer lung and thoracic cancers worldwide. The association also publishes the Journal of Thoracic Oncology, the primary educational and informational publication for topics relevant to preventing, detecting, diagnosing, and treating all thoracic malignancies. Visit www.iaslc.org for more information.

About LCFA

LCFA’s mission is the dramatic improvement in survivorship of lung cancer patients through the funding of transformative science, with the ultimate goal of curing the disease. Visit lcfamerica.org for the latest information and to donate.











