Winners of 2nd Annual TravelTech Breakthrough Awards Announced

LOS ANGELES, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TravelTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout travel & hospitality technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced the winners of its second annual TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program.



The estimated global market of travel technology companies is expected to be 12.5 billion dollars by 2026. While the impact of technology has brought dizzying changes in a number of industries, its effect on the travel industry has proven to be far reaching. From increased efficiency and cost savings, to increased security by tracking luggage and passengers as well as the ease of comparing and exploring suitable travel arrangements, the digital revolution is changing the face of travel.

The mission of the annual TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the travel & hospitality technology industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“From self-service options and personalization, to AI and virtual reality, breakthrough technology innovation in the global travel ecosystem are both enriching and expanding the world of travel and hospitality,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of TravelTech Breakthrough Awards. “This year’s slate of TravelTech Breakthrough winners represent the best and brightest innovators around the world in travel and hospitality technology tools, services and companies. We extend our sincere congratulations to all of our 2024 TravelTech Breakthrough Award winners.”

The 2024 TravelTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Property Management System (PMS)

Hotel PMS of the Year: Mews

Short-Term Rental PMS of the Year: Solonis

Hotel PMS Company of the Year: HotelKey

Reservation Platforms

Booking Platform of the Year: ZentrumHub

Specialized Booking Solution of the Year: Gimmonix HSP

Reservation Platform of the Year: Meetingmax

Revenue Management System (RMS)

RMS Platform of the Year: IDeaS Revenue Solutions

RMS Innovation of the Year: Life House

Hotel Channel Management

Hotel Channel Management Platform of the Year: eviivo

Business Travel

B2B Travel Platform of the Year: Event Temple

B2B Travel Innovation of the Year: Booking.com For Business

B2B Travel Solution Provider of the Year: TravelPerk

Global Distribution System (GDS)

GDS Innovation of the Year: Travelport

Agent Tools

Agent Support Solution Provider of the Year: Travefy

Check-in Technology

Contactless Check-in Solution of the Year: Duve

Guest Experience and Engagement

Guest App of the Year: Goguest by Easygoband

Guest Engagement Solution of the Year: SONIFI

Guest Engagement Innovation of the Year: Hotelwize

Artificial Intelligence

TravelTech AI Innovation of the Year: Steller

TravelTech AI Company of the Year: 3Victors

Industry Leadership

Hotel Solution of the Year: Stayntouch

Overall TravelTech Solution of the Year: Hopper

Overall TravelTech Innovation of the Year: Checkin.com

Overall TravelTech Company of the Year: AIRBNB

