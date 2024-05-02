Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp. Commences Peyote Research Protocol

NAPANEE, Ontario, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lophos Holdings Inc. ("Lophos", or the "Company") (CSE:MESC) is pleased to announce the official commencement of its first research protocol under its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp. The protocol, centered on the cultivation of Lophophora williamsii (Peyote), marks a significant milestone in Lophos' dedication to advancing sustainable indoor cultivation practices for this endangered species.



The research protocol, developed by Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp., aims to identify the optimal soil conditions for fostering the growth of Lophophora williamsii seedlings. Over the next 12 months, the Company will provide updates on the progress of this pioneering initiative, which is poised to enhance the efficiency of indoor peyote cultivation at its Napanee facility.

Key Objectives of the Research Protocol

Soil Composition Analysis: Thoroughly examine soil compositions to develop the best blend for strong seedling growth.

Nutrient Balance: Study essential soil nutrients to create a balanced, nourishing environment for peyote seedlings.

Environmental Factors: Stabilize the impact of light, temperature, and humidity to optimize seedling growth and development.

Building upon the achievements in peyote cultivation efficiency, wherein Lophos successfully reduced the maturation period from 13 - 30 years in nature to 3 - 4 years indoors, this research protocol represents a continued commitment to innovation and sustainability in the cultivation of Lophophora williamsii.

CEO’s Vision

Claire Stawnyczy, CEO of Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp., expressed her enthusiasm about the research protocol, emphasizing its broader implications. "Our dedication to advancing the understanding of peyote indoor cultivation reflects our commitment to ethical practices and the preservation of this culturally significant plant. This research will not only benefit our operations but contribute to the broader scientific knowledge in this field."

For further details and updates on the progress of the research protocol, please visit the Lophos website at https://lophos.com. Stay connected with us on Twitter (@lophospharma) and LinkedIn for the latest insights.

About Lophos

Lophos Holdings Inc. (CSE:MESC), is a holdings company focused in the bioscience sector. Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Lophos Holdings Inc., stands as a prominent biosciences company specializing in the cultivation, research, and sale of peyote. Distinguished by its Controlled Substances Dealers License (CSDL), the subsidiary is authorized for the possession, sale, sending, transportation, and delivery of various controlled substances, including mescaline, psilocin, psilocybin, LSD, DMT, MDMA, and ketamine. Additionally, the license grants permission for the production of mescaline, psilocin, and psilocybin, showcasing the comprehensive scope of their operations.

