Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Announces Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent of Oral Administration of Rose Bengal Sodium in Hematology (Leukemia)

KNOXVILLE, TN, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Provectus” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: PVCT) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has allowed patent application 17/232,393, titled “Halogenated Xanthene Composition and Method for Treating Hematologic Cancers” (formerly “Composition and Method for Oral Treatment of Leukemia”). The application covers the use of Provectus’s pharmaceutical grade rose bengal sodium (“RBS”) active pharmaceutical ingredient for the single agent or combination therapy treatment of pediatric and adult leukemias. Earlier this year, Provectus announced notices of allowance and award for U.S. patents of RBS in virology, pediatric solid tumor cancers, and vaccines.



Innovate Calgary, the innovation company of the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada, is a co-assignee and Aru Narendran, MD, PhD, Professor of Pediatrics, Oncology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and Physiology and Pharmacology at the University’s Cumming School of Medicine is a co-inventor on all four patent awards.

Dominic Rodrigues, President and Vice Chairman of Provectus’s Board of Directors said, “As we remain focused on advancing intratumoral administered cancer immunotherapy PV-10 towards initial drug approval for metastatic pancreatic cancer, our evidence-based confidence in the potential and possibilities of oral administration of rose bengal sodium for the treatment of disease continues to grow.”

About Provectus

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapy medicines for different diseases that are based on a class of synthetic small molecule immuno-catalysts called halogenated xanthenes. Provectus’s lead HX molecule is named rose bengal sodium.

Provectus’s medical science platform includes clinical development programs in oncology, dermatology, and ophthalmology; proof-of-concept in vivo development programs in oncology, hematology, full-thickness cutaneous wound healing, and canine cancers; and in vitro discovery programs in infectious diseases, tissue regeneration and repair, and proprietary targets.

Information about the Company’s clinical trials can be found at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) registry, ClinicalTrials.gov. For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company’s website at www.provectusbio.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: The information in this press release may include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of U.S. securities legislation, relating to the business of Provectus and its affiliates, which are based on the opinions and estimates of Company management and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek,” “anticipate,” “budget,” “plan,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “may,” “will,” “project,” “predict,” “potential,” “targeting,” “intend,” “could,” “might,” “should,” “believe,” and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

The safety and efficacy of the agents and/or uses under investigation have not been established. There is no guarantee that the agents will receive health authority approval or become commercially available in any country for the uses being investigated or that such agents as products will achieve any particular revenue levels.

Due to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or as of the date specifically specified herein, and Provectus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include those discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including those described in Item 1A of:

The Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023.





Contact:

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Heather Raines, CPA

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (866) 594-5999