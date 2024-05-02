CareCloud and NJ Comprehensive Healthcare Partner for Operational Efficiency and Cost Reduction

SOMERSET, N.J., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc . (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, is pleased to announce its collaboration with NJ Comprehensive Healthcare (NJCH), a healthcare provider based in New Jersey.



NJCH sought to optimize clinical services and address rising administrative costs. The adoption of CareCloud’s talkUltimate suite signifies a significant stride in this regard, integrating revenue cycle management, electronic health records, and practice management solutions to streamline processes, minimize redundancies, and boost workflow efficiency. talkUltimate's cost-effective approach underscores NJCH's dedication to technological innovation and patient-centered care.

Madu Vadavatha, CEO and President of NJCH, emphasized the importance of this collaboration, stating, "At this stage of our practice, it was imperative for us to anticipate and mitigate potential challenges while laying the groundwork for efficient operations. talkUltimate emerged as the solution that not only met but exceeded our expectations, empowering us to deliver superior care experiences while managing day-to-day operations."

Karl Johnson, President of CareCloud Force, welcomed NJCH, highlighting the transformative capabilities of talkUltimate. "We are thrilled to extend our partnership to NJCH as they streamline their operations with a focus on cost reduction. talkUltimate represents a comprehensive solution tailored to the unique needs of emerging practices, empowering them to navigate and thrive in the healthcare landscape."

