Aspira Women’s Health Enhances its Commercial Offering with the Formal Launch of Longitudinal Monitoring Feature of OvaWatch

AUSTIN, Texas, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (“Aspira” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AWH), a bio-analytical based women’s health company focused on the development of gynecologic disease diagnostic tools, today announced the formal launch of an updated OvaWatch ovarian cancer risk assessment test following the completion of all appropriate pre-launch activities.



Adnexal masses develop near the uterus, usually in or around the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and neighboring connective tissues. Most adnexal masses do not pose a serious threat to the health of a woman and resolve on their own within a few months. Others will require treatment or surgery. OvaWatch utilizes an AI-powered algorithm to assess malignancy risk of adnexal masses when initial clinical assessment indicates the mass is indeterminant or benign. With a negative predictive value of 99%, OvaWatch can help physicians confidently determine the appropriate care plan over time.

“We are proud to be able to meaningfully enhance the OvaWatch offering with the longitudinal monitoring feature,” said Dr. Sandra Milligan, President of Aspira Women’s Health. “More than 1.2 million women will present with an adnexal mass each year, and OvaWatch offers doctors and their patients a powerful tool to assess malignancy risk when it is identified and over time. We believe OvaWatch will help improve care decisions for women with adnexal masses, especially when surgery may be unnecessary or premature.”

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of noninvasive, AI-powered tests to aid in the diagnosis of gynecologic diseases.

OvaWatch® and Ova1Plus® are offered to clinicians as OvaSuiteSM. Together, they provide the only comprehensive portfolio of blood tests to aid in the detection of ovarian cancer for the 1.2+ million American women diagnosed with an adnexal mass each year. OvaWatch provides a negative predictive value of 99% and is used to assess ovarian cancer risk for women where initial clinical assessment indicates the mass is indeterminate or benign, and thus surgery may be premature or unnecessary. Ova1Plus is a reflex process of two FDA-cleared tests, Ova1® and Overa®, to assess the risk of ovarian malignancy in women planned for surgery.

Our in-development test pipeline is designed to expand our ovarian cancer portfolio and addresses the tremendous need for noninvasive diagnostics for endometriosis, a debilitating disease that impacts millions of women worldwide. In ovarian cancer, our OvaMDxSM risk assessment is designed to combine microRNA and protein biomarkers with patient data to further enhance the sensitivity and specificity of our current tests. In endometriosis, EndoCheckSM is the first-ever noninvasive test designed to identify endometriomas, one of the most commonly occurring forms of endometriosis. The EndoMDxSM test is designed to combine microRNA and protein biomarkers with patient data to identify all endometriosis.

