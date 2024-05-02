CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS: 2024 Hillsdale Investment Management – CFA Society Toronto Research Award

Toronto, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFA Society Toronto, in collaboration with Hillsdale Investment Management Inc., proudly announce the call for submissions for the 2024 Hillsdale Investment Management – CFA Society Toronto Research Award. With a submission deadline of June 30, 2024, this annual award continues to support and recognize outstanding research in the field of investment management, particularly studies pertinent to Canadian capital markets.

The author(s) of the winning research paper will receive $10,000 CAD (subject to applicable taxes), sponsored by Hillsdale Investment Inc., and will be presented with the 2024 research award at CFA Society Toronto’s 67th Annual Investment Dinner in Toronto, Ontario at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on September 19, 2024. The winning paper will also be promoted through CFA Society Toronto’s various communication platforms including the Society’s website, social media channels, and The Analyst, CFA Society Toronto's quarterly publication for the finance and investment industry.

“Since 2010, we have had the privilege of collaborating with the CFA Society Toronto on this award, which honours the dedication of practitioners to high-quality investment research," stated Chris Guthrie, CFA, President and CEO of Hillsdale Investment Management, sponsors of the award program.

"Our collaboration with Hillsdale Investment Management for this award underscores our mutual commitment to advancing innovation and insights for finance and investment community," says Fred Pinto, CFA, ICD.D., CEO of CFA Society Toronto. "This annual award program not only highlights the field of investment research, but also fosters a rich exchange of insights that benefits the entire investment community."

Eligibility and Submission Guidelines

Submission Guidelines:

Eligibility: Open to global researchers; the research must pertain to Canadian capital markets.

Open to global researchers; the research must pertain to Canadian capital markets. Participants: Academics (students and professors) and practitioners are eligible to submit their research.

Paper Requirements: Submissions must include a 1,500 to 2,000-word Executive Summary and a full Research Paper that is unpublished and not under consideration elsewhere.

Deadline: All materials must be submitted by June 30, 2024.

Judging Criteria:

Submissions will be reviewed by a distinguished panel of experts selected by CFA Society Toronto. Papers will be judged on their relevance to industry practitioners, degree of innovation, and potential impact on the investment management industry.

Submission Details:

The submission deadline is June 30, 2024. For additional details about the award and submission guidelines, please visit www.cfatoronto.ca/awards-scholarships/Hillsdale-Research-Award-2024. Any questions about this award can be directed to awards@cfatoronto.ca.

About Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Celebrating over a quarter of a century of investment excellence, Hillsdale Investment Management is an independent, employee-controlled, and client-aligned investment boutique serving a select group of institutional and private wealth investors. Hillsdale engages in disciplined active investment management, specializing in equities, alternatives, ESG, and customized mandates. Hillsdale is recognized for investment and service excellence – a reflection of its relentless pursuit of research and development and of the dedication of its employees. For more information, please refer to www.hillsdaleinv.com.

About CFA Society Toronto

CFA Society Toronto is the world's largest Society of CFA® Charterholders, dedicated to supporting the professional and business development of more than 11,000 members. With a focus on education, networking, and thought leadership, CFA Society Toronto empowers finance professionals to excel in a dynamic and competitive global market. Founded in 1936, CFA Society Toronto is a not-for-profit organization affiliated with CFA Institute, the global body that administers the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) curriculum and sets voluntary, ethics-based performance-reporting standards for the investment industry. For more information, visit cfatoronto.ca.

Chartered Financial Analyst® and CFA® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

