VoIP-Pal Receives a Favorable Ruling in the Northern District of Texas

WACO, Texas, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) is pleased to announce that the Northern District of Texas has denied Huawei’s motion for judgment on the pleadings in VoIP-Pal.com Inc v. Huawei Technologies Co LTD, 3:23-cv-00151-X (N.D. Tex.). The motion asserted that VoIP-Pal’s U.S. Patent Nos. 8,630,234 and 10,880,721, known as the Mobile Gateway patents, claim ineligible subject matter under 35 U.S.C. § 101.



In determining eligibility under § 101, a court applies a two-part test, commonly known as the Alice test. The Court arrived at its decision at step one, finding that VoIP-Pal’s Mobile Gateway patents are not directed to an abstract idea.

This ruling in VoIP-Pal’s favor is timely as the Company prepares for its upcoming trials scheduled for August 19, 2024, against Verizon and November 4, 2024, against T-Mobile, involving the same Mobile Gateway patents. A pre-trial hearing in those cases is scheduled for July 9, 2024 and July 15, 2024.

VoIP-Pal CEO, Emil Malak, said “This is extremely good news. Once again, we have received another positive ruling in one of the many challenges attacking the validity of our patents. Each of those times our patents have stood on their technical merits. I am very grateful to our incredible, expert technical and legal teams that have worked so hard to help get us across the finish line. We are looking forward to having our day in court soon and hopefully bringing our long legal battles to a favorable conclusion. Patience is a virtue.”

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.

VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, TX. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.