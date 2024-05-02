Rentschler Biopharma Appoints Patrick Cushing as VP Operations for U.S. Subsidiary

LAUPHEIM, Germany and MILFORD, Mass. and STEVENAGE, United Kingdom, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, today announced that Patrick Cushing, Ph.D., has been promoted to Vice President Operations of Rentschler Biopharma, Inc., the company’s U.S. subsidiary, effective May 1, 2024. In this newly created position, Dr. Cushing will oversee and manage all operational processes at the site and report to Rentschler Biopharma’s Chief Operating Officer, Christiane Bardroff.



Christiane Bardroff, Chief Operating Officer at Rentschler Biopharma, commented: “The appointment of Patrick Cushing to Vice President Operations at our state-of-the-art manufacturing site in Milford reflects our commitment to delivering the highest quality services to our clients. His unwavering dedication aligns perfectly with our vision of advancing medicine to save lives. The creation of this new position recognizes many important milestones we have achieved during the last months, with new manufacturing lines coming online at our U.S. facility. Patrick brings exceptional leadership skills to this role, having consistently demonstrated his ability to work not only with his team and across departments but also with colleagues from other Rentschler Biopharma sites to develop and manufacture a broad range of innovative therapies. In his new role, he will serve to further streamline and strengthen the organization as we support existing and new clients in the U.S.”

Patrick Cushing, Vice President Operations at Rentschler Biopharma, Inc., said: “I am excited to take on this new role as we significantly expand our capacity in the U.S. At Rentschler Biopharma, we are truly one team. In my new role, I am particularly looking forward to leveraging synergies with our global organization to further streamline the development and increase the agility with which we bring new medicines to market. I am confident in our team's ability to make a positive difference in the lives of patients worldwide, and I am honored to be part of this impactful journey.”

Patrick Cushing joined Rentschler Biopharma in 2021 and has served as Senior Director of Manufacturing Operations at the company’s site in Milford, MA, demonstrating exceptional managerial capabilities in biopharmaceuticals, cultivated through leadership roles in contract research and contract manufacturing organizations. With over a decade of experience in structure-based drug discovery and large molecule process development, Patrick has been instrumental in enhancing Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) processes. His expertise spans the development of diverse molecules, from plasmid DNA to recombinant proteins, including complex biologics such as challenging proteins, bispecific antibodies, enzymes, and protein complexes. Patrick's commitment to excellence ensures the seamless translation of innovative therapeutics from laboratory to production, continually shaping the future of biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

The new manufacturing line at the Milford site offers 22,000 square feet of manufacturing clean room space and houses four new 2,000 L single-use bioreactors. This is the largest expansion in the company’s more than 150-year history and will double Rentschler Biopharma’s global cGMP capacity. Clients benefit from the global integrated service offering and proven expertise in bioprocess development and manufacturing along the entire biopharmaceutical value chain. The facility will mainly focus on commercial production of highly complex molecules for international clients. In December 2023, the company announced that it had secured a major client for the new manufacturing line.

Rentschler Biopharma attendance at BioTalk US:

Patrick Cushing and business development experts will attend the BioTalk US event in Boston from May 7 to 8, 2024. They will be available for requests exploring how the company supports clients from concept to market. On May 8, Dr. Cushing will also participate as a panelist in the discussion about “Current Bioprocess Innovation Trends for More Efficient Bioprocessing”. Following the panel discussion, a site tour will commence at 4:30 p.m., providing attendees an in-depth look into our state-of-the-art facilities and processes.



About Rentschler Biopharma SE

Rentschler Biopharma is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on client projects. The company offers process development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, including adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapies, as well as related consulting activities, project management and regulatory support. Rentschler Biopharma's high quality is proven by its long-standing experience and excellence as a solution partner for its clients. A high-level quality management system, a well-established operational excellence philosophy and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at each development and manufacturing step. Rentschler Biopharma is a family-owned company with about 1,400 employees, headquartered in Laupheim, Germany, with a second site in Milford, MA, USA. A third site, located in Stevenage, UK, is dedicated to advanced therapies. For further information, please visit www.rentschler-biopharma.com. Follow Rentschler Biopharma on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Rentschler Biopharma SE

Dr. Latika Bhonsle-Deeng

Head of Communications

Phone: +49-7392-701-874

communications@rentschler-biopharma.com

Media inquiries:

MC Services AG

Eva Bauer

Phone: +49-89-210228-0

rentschler@mc-services.eu U.S.

Laurie Doyle

Phone: +1-339-832-0752

For high-resolution images, please contact communications@rentschler-biopharma.com.