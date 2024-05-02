Kawasaki Robotics Shares First Look of New Collaborative Robots, Features New Partnerships and Applications for Industrial Robots at AUTOMATE 2024

WIXOM, Michigan, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WIXOM, Michigan, May 2, 2024– Kawasaki Robotics, a manufacturer of high-quality, intuitive and productive industrial robots for every industry, will offer a first look at its new family of collaborative robots (cobots) next week at Automate 2024 in Chicago May 6-9. Powered with partner NEURA Robotics’ robotic assistant platform, the CL Series combines all the safety and intuitiveness that standard cobots are known for with a solid, robust design that unlocks the speed and productivity of industrial robotics to offer limitless user flexibility.

Kawasaki Robotics (booth 2557) will also feature new applications using the Kawasaki R Series and BX Series of reliable, precise and Ai-enabled industrial robots, all created in close collaboration with partners such as Mech Mind, CRG Automation, AMT Precision Parts and Olis Robotics. The CL Series and these applications—including welding, finishing, multi-SKU palletizing and depalletizing and an automated corner board solution—demonstrate Kawasaki Robotics’ commitment to continually optimizing its product offerings, aided by its technology-agnostic stance and expanding network of partners.

“From our Ai-enabled robots to our rich library of technology partners, it’s the collective use of human ingenuity that fuels Kawasaki’s product offerings,” said Seiji Amazawa, president, Kawasaki Robotics. “Our goal is to harness industrial automation in a way that makes the possibilities virtually limitless for our customers, and our Automate showing will help to reinforce that.”

CL Series to offer high speed, quality performance in small footprint

Designed and built in Germany, and powered with NEURA Robotics’ robot assistance technology, the CL Series combines industry-leading speed of 200°/s and repeatability of ± 0.02 mm with payloads and reaches of 3kg/590mm, 5kg/800mm, 8kg/1300mm, and 10 kg/1000mm, free mounting orientations, extremely small footprints, and IP66 classification.

The CL Series offers exceptional performance through quality components such as the integrated 24-bit encoders, among the highest resolution on the market, and an extremely lightweight yet reliable construction. Paired with the CL Series intuitive user interface and proprietary safety architecture, these cobots facilitate human/robot collaboration.

New industrial robot applications, partnerships showcase infinite opportunities

To further showcase the myriad ways in which users can benefit from Kawasaki Robotics, the display at Automate 2024 will also include:

an adaptable robotic finishing solution designed by AMT Precision Parts, offering unrivaled precision, consistency and adaptability handling diverse materials and surface types.

unstructured, autonomous parcel sorting with the Kawasaki R Series, enabled by Mech Mind’s 3D camera and AI-powered software.

a full-featured technology display brought to life by partner CRG Automation, showcasing Multi-SKU palletizing and depalletizing using a BX130X robot and an automated corner board application using an RS007L robot, with “Olis Connect,” an edge-hosted product by Olis Robotics providing reliable remote control and monitoring of the entire system.

“As customer demand for products of all kinds increases and the unceasing need for skilled labor remains, robotics and automation are clear answers to this widespread industry problem,” Amazawa said. “We are motivated by our passion for creating the best possible robotic solutions to ensure our customers see nothing but excitement, potential and growth when they look to the future. All solutions on display at Automate are designed to inspire and open up new possibilities. The sky’s truly the limit.”

Learn more about CL Series During “Happy Hour” Reception May 6

Kawasaki Robotics is hosting a happy hour reception on Monday, May 6, from 3 p.m.- 5 p.m. Amazawa and NEURA Robotics David Reger will celebrate the new CL Series at the event at 4 p.m.

About Kawasaki Robotics

With over 50 years of experience in the automation industry, Kawasaki is a leading supplier of industrial robots and robotic automation systems with expertise in a wide range of applications and industries. Delivering the best value robot offerings by providing a rich set of standard features on all robot models for application flexibility, renowned Kawasaki quality and performance, and unmatched customer support and after sales service. Learn more about Kawasaki Robotics here, watch robot application videos here and connect on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn

# # #

For More Information

Johanna Lidgren

Marketing Manager, Kawasaki Robotics (USA), Inc.

P: +1.248.446.4100

E: Johanna.lidgren@kri-us.com

For Media:

Kelly Wanlass

Sr. PR Manager, HCI Marketing & Communications

P: +1.801.602.4723

E: kelly@hcimarketing.com