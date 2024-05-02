Dremio Announces Expansive Deployment Options to Accelerate Analytics and AI with the Leading Iceberg Lakehouse

Subsurface Live 2024, New York, NY, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dremio, the unified lakehouse platform for self-service analytics and AI, announced new capabilities that ensure its market leading Apache Iceberg lakehouse is the most flexible, fast, and easy-to-use for every data environment. At its flagship event, Subsurface LIVE, Dremio announced partner-driven collaborations that bring the lakehouse to every environment for all of a customer’s data. Additionally, Dremio announced capabilities that will further enhance its price-performant SQL engine, making it even faster, easier to use, and even more broadly integrated across the Analytics and AI ecosystem. Learn more or attend the event click here .

The Leading Iceberg Lakehouse, Now for Every Environment

Dremio expands its Apache Iceberg lakehouse to suit any environment, whether cloud, on-premise, or hybrid, including highly regulated, Air Gap network secured, or data sovereignty governed settings. The company solidifies support with two key partnerships: VAST Data introduces the Zero Trust Lakehouse Platform with Dremio, while STACKIT offers European organizations a fully-managed open lakehouse platform service to meet stringent data residency requirements.

Fastest SQL Engine Gets Faster and Easier to Use

Dremio, the leading SQL engine for Iceberg, achieves sub-second BI with Reflections Query Acceleration technology. Announced enhancements include recommendations for optimal query acceleration usage, scheduled Reflections for up-to-date data access, and incremental updates for streamlined management and cost reduction, advancing towards autonomous Reflections.

Always Open with Expanded Open Source Capabilities

Dremio reaffirmed its dedication to open source by announcing the incorporation of Nessie into Dremio Software, in addition to the managed Nessie capabilities already in Dremio Cloud. These capabilities simplify data engineering with Git-like workflows on lakehouse data, enabling users to run production workloads with end-to-end Dremio support for a Nessie-native Apache Iceberg catalog.

More GenAI Capabilities for Faster Insight

Dremio introduced Generative AI capabilities to streamline data discovery and analysis in the Dremio Platform. GenAI Text-to-SQL enables intuitive querying through natural language, while advanced GenAI-driven data descriptions and labeling facilitate fast, accurate data discovery and curation. Partnerships with AI and ML Ops leaders like Dataiku and DataRobot allow Dremio to accelerate the AI lifecycle, from Dremio’s Git-like data versioning to enable rapid experimentation and model reproducibility through to operability with these best-of-breed AI and ML solutions.

“Dremio is committed to enhancing our customers' analytical capabilities, no matter where their data resides,” said Sendur Sellakumar, CEO of Dremio. “Teams need easy-to-use, self-service tools to swiftly extract value from data. As the leading Iceberg lakehouse provider, we're continually advancing our core capabilities and innovating to help global customers meet critical business objectives and stay ahead of the competition."

Always Faster and More Flexible: Now with Graviton

As part of its mission to provide users with the best TCO and lowest cost solutions, Dremio announced support for AWS Graviton in Preview. The new engine configurations instantly deliver a 30%+ performance boost and 30% cost savings for users.

To learn more sign-up to test drive Dremio Cloud for free, or download a complimentary digital copy of their new O’Reilly book Apache Iceberg: The Definitive Guide .

About Dremio

Dremio is the unified lakehouse platform for self-service analytics and AI, serving hundreds of global enterprises, including Maersk, Amazon, Regeneron, NetApp, and S&P Global. Customers rely on Dremio for cloud, hybrid, and on-premises lakehouses to power their data mesh, data warehouse migration, data virtualization, and unified data access use cases. Based on open source technologies, including Apache Iceberg and Apache Arrow, Dremio provides an open lakehouse architecture enabling the fastest time to insight and platform flexibility at a fraction of the cost. To learn more visit www.dremio.com or follow the company on Linkedin or X .

