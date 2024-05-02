The Sovini Group continues their Data Journey with Simpson Associates as their Fabric Partner

YORK, United Kingdom, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simpson Associates, leading data transformation consultancy and managed service provider, is thrilled to announce a partnership with The Sovini Group to implement Microsoft’s Fabric Platform. This collaboration will start with our Proof of Concept (POC) to explore how Fabric can unleash Sovini’s data potential.



The Sovini Group has a history of utilising Microsoft technology and is committed to remaining industry leading. Recognising the potential of Fabric, they’ve chosen Simpson Associates as their delivery partner to develop and implement a Microsoft Fabric Platform solution, aiming to gain valuable skills from it in the process. The Fabric Platform aligns perfectly to the Sovini Group commitment to staying ahead of the curve.

Unleashing Sovini’s data potential with Fabric

The Simpson Associates-Sovini POC will revolutionise the way Sovini utilises its data, unlocking the power of their data and streamlining their daily business functions.

Following a collaborative discovery phase and a security assessment with the Sovini team, the POC will focus on the delivery of a Data Lakehouse based on the Microsoft Fabric platform. Simpson Associates-Sovini Fabric POC provides several key functionalities: the ability to store data in its native format, streamlined data transformation and querying capability, capturing of data lineage and glossary, and seamless extension to AI solutions as new use cases emerge.

This process has been designed to consider Sovini’s wider strategic objectives, ensuring a personalised and comprehensive understanding of Microsoft Fabric’s functionalities for their specific needs. The POC will also provide the Sovini team to opportunity to collaborate with the Simpson Associates experts. This collaboration will not only equip the Sovini team with valuable data skills but also empower them to seamlessly continue using the platform after the POC concludes.

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the Group’s data journey with our move to Fabric revolutionising the way we use data. This POC will allow us to harness knowledge and empower our team to do even more with data.

With Simpson Associates, we are shaping the future of the housing industry through cutting-edge technology, and I look forward to seeing what we can achieve.”

Steve Monks, Group Head of Data and Analytics at The Sovini Group

“I’m excited to partner with the Sovini Group on their Fabric journey. We admire their commitment to staying ahead of the curve in the industry, and that perfectly aligns with our passion for data solutions.

The Proof of Concept is a fantastic opportunity for both of our teams to come together and set Sovini up with the powerful Microsoft Fabric. It’s all about empowering them to achieve strategic goals and provide them with skills that allow them to effectively use Fabric for years to come.”

Nick Evans, Account Director at Simpson Associates

About Simpson Associates

As a Microsoft Solutions Partner, Simpson Associates hold the Analytics on Microsoft Azure Specialisation and Migrate Enterprise Applications to Microsoft Azure specialisation, as well as Solutions Partner designations in Data & AI (Azure); Digital & App Innovation (Azure); and Infrastructure (Azure), also a Databricks partner and an IBM Gold Partner.

With over 3 decades of data experience, their expertise lies in helping organisations maximise the value of Microsoft technologies. With a deep understanding of Microsoft Fabric and how it can be used to help organisations achieve their data goals.

About The Sovini Group

The Sovini Group provides quality construction, property and facilities services to the public, not-for-profit and private sectors. They have a unique end-to-end service across the property and construction supply chain that strives to be industry leading.

Based in the North-West of England, they employ over 800 people, and are key contributors to the social and economic development and future growth of the North-West. They also own, manage, and maintain more than 14,000 homes.

They stand for helping others. Their commercial Group partners complement and support their social and not-for-profit businesses, providing investment to build new homes, improve service delivery and support the communities.

Info@simpson-associates.co.uk