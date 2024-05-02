Safe and Green Holdings Announces Collaboration and Sales of Modular Units to Britten Inc.

MIAMI, FL, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announces its collaboration and sales of modular units to Britten Inc. , a veteran-owned creative production house renowned for its cutting-edge signage, displays, and event branding solutions.

In addition, the units have received AC 462 Evaluation Service Report (ESR) designation by the International Code Council, which help codify and expedite jurisdictional approvals and code compliance with regards to shipping containers.

"We are thrilled to begin this partnership with Britten, given their expansive customer base and creative use of our modular units for a broad array of business solutions," said Paul Galvin, Chairperson and CEO of Safe and Green Holdings. "Our certified modular units are designed to meet the highest standards of safety and efficiency. We look forward to expanding our relationship with Britten and exploring new frontiers in sustainable building solutions. This AC 462 certification not only reassures clients and code officials but also facilitates better pricing and time utilization for all stakeholders involved in construction and creative projects.”

Matt Egan, Executive Vice President at Britten, Inc, emphasized the benefits of the certification and the collaborative efforts with Safe and Green Holdings, "AC462 ESR approved units provide clients and code officials a high degree of confidence in the projects. Additionally, Safe and Green Holdings has worked with us to increase our stockpile access to the units by pre-inspecting containers, so we have a ready access to modular units and spend less time and costs having inspectors travel to see us.”

This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward in promoting sustainable building practices while supporting innovative and creative industries. Both companies are committed to continuing their efforts in enhancing the accessibility and efficiency of building solutions.

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company’s subsidiary, Safe and Green Development Corporation, is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel, sourced from one of SG Holdings’ factories and operated by the SG Echo subsidiary. For more information, visit https://www.safeandgreenholdings.com/ and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

