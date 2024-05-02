Ethereum (ETH) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plunge as Furrever Token (FURR) Soars: Investors Chase 15X Returns in the Face of Market Turmoil

New York City, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Amidst a tumultuous 24 hours in the cryptocurrency market, Ethereum (ETH) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) face staggering drops in price, sending shockwaves through investor circles. However, amidst the chaos, Furrever Token (FURR) emerges as a beacon of hope, attracting investors with the promise of 15X returns or more. As ETH and SHIB struggle to regain footing, FURR's impressive performance underscores its resilience and allure in the ever-evolving crypto landscape.

Ethereum (ETH) Faces Steep Decline Below $3,000 Amid Bearish Sentiment

Ethereum (ETH) has experienced a sharp decline, with the current price hovering around $2,881.50, marking a significant 6.5% decrease since yesterday. Traders' fears were confirmed on April 30 as ETH swiftly turned red, signaling weakness and raising concerns about the continuation of the Bull Run. The breach of the $3,000 mark suggests further downward movement, potentially reaching April 2024 lows at around $2,800. Sellers have firmly controlled proceedings, reflected in the conspicuous and wide-ranging price action observed since yesterday. With a roughly 10% decline in the past day, ETH is flash-crashing, indicating a general market dump visible in the daily chart.

The surge in average trading volume to over $20 billion, up by 56%, underscores changing trader sentiment, with traders likely anticipating more drawdowns in the second half of the week. Despite earlier hints of strength, the dump on April 30 has shifted outlooks. Trading below the psychological $3,000 mark, ETH may break $2,800 if sellers persist. Bears are eyeing entries within a bear breakout formation, with a preview valid as long as prices remain capped below $3,300, and an immediate bear target of $2,600.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plunges 11% Amid Crypto Market Bloodbath: Exploring Reasons Behind the Dip

Shiba Inu (SHIB) faces a significant downturn, with the current price hovering around $0.00002098, marking a massive 11% decrease since yesterday. Despite anticipation surrounding the Bitcoin halving event, the broader crypto market continues to witness substantial declines, reflecting a stark contrast to investor expectations. Notably, SHIB has experienced an 18.9% drop over the past week, raising concerns among investors regarding the unexpected downturn amidst heightened market volatility.

Potential reasons behind SHIB's recent dip are explored, with Shiba Inu marketing strategist Lucie highlighting various factors contributing to the decline. Post-halving sell-offs and miner adjustments emerge as primary factors, with miners adjusting to reduced rewards by selling off their BTC holdings, leading to increased market volatility. Additionally, the launch of Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in Hong Kong may have triggered SHIB's recent dump, despite initial expectations of positive market impact.

Furthermore, market responses to recent policy changes and economic forecasts, particularly awaiting the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, have influenced SHIB's price trajectory. Amidst ongoing market turbulence, Lucie emphasizes the importance of patience and education in navigating the challenges posed by the current investment landscape, urging investors to stay informed and resilient amidst the bloodbath.





Furrever Token (FURR) Emerges as Top Choice for Ethereum (ETH) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Investors Amid Market Turmoil

In the midst of turbulence plaguing the cryptocurrency market, Furrever Token (FURR) shines as a beacon of stability and promise, captivating the attention of Ethereum (ETH) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors with its unique features and compelling offerings. With Ethereum and Shiba Inu experiencing significant downturns, FURR's resilience and growth potential have made it an enticing alternative for investors seeking refuge from the market turmoil.

FURR's current price, standing firm amidst the market volatility, serves as a testament to its stability and resilience. Priced at $0.000648, FURR maintains its attractiveness to investors amidst the fluctuating prices of other cryptocurrencies. Investors are drawn to FURR's stability and potential for significant returns, with the token offering up to 15X returns, a feat that has garnered widespread attention and excitement within the crypto community.

The success of FURR's presale further solidifies its position as a top choice for investors. Having already raised over $1 million in just two months, FURR's presale has demonstrated strong investor interest and confidence in the project's vision and potential. With 10 stages in total and already halfway through, the presale has seen enthusiastic participation from investors eager to secure their stake in FURR's promising future.

Investors looking to join the Furrever Token ecosystem can do so through the official website, furrevertoken.com. Offering a user-friendly platform and accepting various payment options including ETH, MATIC, BNB, and USDT (BEP-20), FURR ensures accessibility and convenience for investors worldwide. By providing a seamless and transparent investment experience, FURR continues to attract Ethereum and Shiba Inu investors seeking stability, growth, and community-driven success in the ever-evolving cryptocurrency landscape.



