Free Webinar: Overcoming Procurement Services Pitfalls

NEW YORK, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nextSource and Chateau Consulting today announced a webinar that will explore SOW: Client Needs, Strategic Choices, and the User Experience. The webinar will be held on May 22 at 1 p.m. ET. It will focus on the advantages and challenges of engaging project services firms for SOW-based engagements.



Our panel of industry experts includes:

Scott Silberlust, Vice President, IT Finance and Administrative Services at Northwell Health – Scott is a technology financial executive with extensive experience in business planning and financial management with more than 25 years of hands-on managerial expertise in project management, shared services modeling, and cost reduction identification.

Catherine Candland, Chief Executive Officer at nextSource – Under Catherine’s leadership and passionate advocacy for providing greater access to talent, she has transformed nextSource into a leading provider of workforce solutions tailored to the needs of universities and mid-market organizations.

Tom Kaminsky, Founder and Managing Director of Chateau Consulting – With more than 30 years of experience across multiple industry verticals, Tom is passionate about instilling program accountability through talent governance models and enabling service and technology partners to design sustainable talent management solutions.

Matt Jessop, Chief Technical Officer at Chateau Consulting – Matt has more than 200 workforce solution technology implementations to his credit and more than 27 years of staffing industry experience running large, complex technology and business integration projects.

“Given the evolving services procurement landscape, organizations need more visibility, administration, and analytics to make strategic decisions,” said Tom Kaminsky, who will serve as webinar host. “Building a strong services procurement program may require outside resources that experienced contingent workforce management professionals can deliver.”

Through interactive polls, discussion, and sharing of real-life experiences, the panel will explore the following topics:

Services Procurement market: understanding the landscape

Overcoming inhibitors to effective services procurement management

Lessons learned through experience

Forging a plan of action to create greater value

“There are many opportunities where companies can realize vast savings in services procurement, but they tend to be ‘hidden in plain sight’,” said Catherine Candland, Chief Executive Officer at nextSource. “We help organizations understand where the gaps may be – from strategic spend to tail spend – and assist with capturing that spend while implementing best practices regarding compliance, deliverables and milestones, vendor accountability, and other functions a Statement of Work-based engagement may involve.”

About nextSource: nextSource advances the way the world connects with talent. As a privately held, woman-owned business with over 24 years’ experience, nextSource provides a personalized, intelligent approach to workforce solutions driven by high impact, strong results, and continuous growth. We offer innovative workforce solutions that deliver extraordinary service, efficiency, analytical insight, risk mitigation and improved access to talent that enhances a unified workforce. Solutions offerings include Managed Services Provider, Direct Sourcing solutions, Employer of Record services, Independent Contractor Compliance Management, Agent of Record Services, Statement of Work-based Project Services Management and Workforce Consulting and Advisory services. For more information, visit www.nextSource.com.

About Northwell Health: Northwell Health is a nonprofit integrated healthcare network that is New York state’s largest healthcare provider and private employer. We are a network of collaborators, research pioneers, entrepreneurs, and educators. We are privileged to treat more New Yorkers – over two million each year – more than anyone else. Caring for so many of our own is how we’re helping to create a brighter tomorrow. At Northwell Health, our 85,000 plus employees are led by esteemed senior leaders for a common goal – to raise the standard of health care for all. For more information, visit https://northwell.edu.

About Chateau Consulting: Chateau Consulting is a specialized workforce solutions advisory practice positioned to unwind the complexity of multiple talent sources, inefficient processes, disparate technologies, changing market conditions, and program adoption to help clients and providers achieve desired business results. Our seasoned consultants boast an unrivaled wealth of knowledge and disciplined implementation across industry sectors. We specialize in Strategy & Governance, Solution Design, Implementation, Optimization, and Change Management. For more information, visit www.chateau-consulting.com.

