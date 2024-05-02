Frontline Flex Pay, Powered by Wagestream Now Available to All K-12 District Employees

Malvern, Pa., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, today announced that Frontline Flex Pay, Powered by Wagestream is now available to all K-12 district employees.

Frontline's latest offering to support the success of K-12 administrators, Flex Pay, empowers K-12 districts with a range of financial benefits all built around a flexible pay cycle – a form of Earned Wage Access, which means employees can choose when they get paid. The offering helps school districts offer unique recruitment and retention benefits, while also improving the well-being and productivity of their employees.

Benefits of Frontline Flex Pay, Powered by Wagestream

Previously available to only substitute teachers in K-12, Frontline Flex Pay, Powered by Wagestream, provides districts who opt-in to the service the ability to put a financial toolkit in the hands of all district employees – including instructional and non-instructional staff.

In addition to flexible pay, the offering also includes access to rainy-day savings accounts, budgeting tools and free financial education. The toolkit measurably reduces financial stress and improves quality of life – and employers offering it report filling job vacancies 27% faster.

"Frontline Flex Pay Powered by Wagestream has been a game-changer for our district. It's not just about the flexibility of pay; it's about empowering our employees and enhancing their financial well-being, ultimately improving morale and retention." - Dr. Sharra Smith, Executive Director of Personnel, Bellevue Public Schools

Enhancing Talent Retention and Productivity

More than 3,000 districts across the U.S. have successfully implemented Flex Pay to offer flexible pay benefits to employees, reporting quick and easy implementation into existing systems and processes. According to Wagestream research, by offering flexible pay options, employers can attract and retain top talent, with 59% of surveyed employees reporting they are less likely to search for new employment and 75% report improved overall stress levels when offered flexible pay options. Employees appreciate the ability to customize their pay schedules, leading to increased morale, productivity and overall job satisfaction. Implementing Flex Pay is seamless and adds minimal extra work to the district, all while bringing immediate value to both the district and its employees.

"Our existing partnership with Wagestream and now the district-wide availability of Frontline Flex Pay align perfectly with our mission to empower K-12 districts with innovative solutions that support the success of administrators and educators. We are excited to continue offering cutting-edge tools that make a real difference in the lives of school employees." – Mark Friedman, Chief Marketing Officer at Frontline Education.

Bringing Innovation to Education

Wagestream’s financial benefits platform is already proving popular in industries like hospitality, healthcare and retail – with more than 3 million people accessing it through approximately 1,000 employers. This exclusive partnership made Frontline Education the first provider to make flex play available to school districts around the United States.

Anurag Mehta, EVP – Partnerships at Wagestream, added: “With guidance from leading inclusion and social impact experts, we built Wagestream to improve the financial well-being of front-line teams. Our partnership with Frontline is an important step in that mission – helping make more financial benefits and support available to hard-working educators and school staff, wherever they are in their financial lives. It’s an exciting step for the education sector – and a necessary one, as the war for talent continues to take place across sectors and generations."

About Wagestream

One thousand employers - including Burger King, New Balance and Cardinal Health - make work more rewarding, by offering financial benefits through the Wagestream platform.

Three million employees use Wagestream to manage budgeting, choose when they get paid, build rainy-day pots, get money coaching, save on bills, and more - all in one platform.

Wagestream is a B Corporation, built with the Fair By Design financial inclusion campaign.

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, connecting solutions for student and special programs, business operations and human capital management with powerful analytics to empower educators. Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights that support greater efficiency and productivity, enabling school leaders to spend more time and resources executing strategies that drive educator effectiveness, student success and district excellence.

Frontline’s broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, inventory control and asset management, payroll benefits and financial management, and analytics solutions that help district leaders tap into their data to make more informed decisions for the benefit of their students and communities. Over 10,000 clients representing millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

