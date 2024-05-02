Turnover of Apranga Group in April 2024

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 27.0 million in April 2024 and increased by 5.0% compared to April 2023.



In January through April 2024, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 99.3 million and increased by 9.3% year-to-year.

In January-April 2024, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 8.0% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 14.5% and in Estonia increased by 6.2%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 169 stores (100 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 25 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 91.0 thousand sq. m., or by 0.4% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801



