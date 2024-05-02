VEEDER-ROOT ANNOUNCES LIQUID LEVEL MEASURING SENSORS

Simsbury, CT, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeder-Root, a worldwide leader in fuel management and environmental systems technology, announced today new Liquid Level Measuring Sensors that have been added to its portfolio. These new sensors offer simple detection and remote monitoring in Aboveground Storage Tanks (ASTs), perfect for Commercial & Industrial applications.

The Liquid Level Measuring Sensors include a remote dashboard to view information such as inventory levels, delivery alerts, fill alerts, and more. The sensors are easy to install in existing riser openings or directly onto plastic tanks without the need for a riser, are CE Conformance and ROHS Compliant, and come with a 1-year warranty.

“These sensors are accurate, reliable, and programmable for data reporting intervals and alarms,” said David Nelligan, Global Product Manager for Veeder-Root. “They offer remote liquid level monitoring for fuel, lubricants, additives, DEF, and more.”

The available Liquid Level Measuring Sensors product line includes two sensor technologies:

Ultrasonic: Works by sending out a sound wave at a frequency above the range of human hearing. The transducer of the sensor acts as a microphone to receive and send the ultrasonic sound.

Radar: Emits a single, short pulse of microwave/electromagnetic waves and measures the time for the pulse to travel to the material and back.

For more information about the Liquid Level Measuring Sensors and to stay updated on the latest news, please visit the product page or follow Veeder-Root on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Veeder-Root:

Veeder-Root is a leading global supplier of fuel management and environmental solutions with a tradition of excellence in the petroleum industry. Our portfolio of market-leading products includes: Veeder-Root Automatic Tank Gauges, probes and sensors, Red Jacket® submersible pumps and pressurized line leak detectors, HydrX™ Fuel Conditioning System, EMR meter registers, and stage II vapor recovery solutions. Our products improve profitability and abate risk for customers by delivering solutions to manage onsite operations, compliance reporting, fuel procurement, inventory reconciliation, and accounting processes. Veeder-Root products and services are installed in over 500,000 tanks globally and are responsible for 22 billion gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel annually. To find out more about Veeder-Root, visit veeder.com.