Applied Systems Honored as a Silver and Bronze Stevie Award® Winner in the 2024 American Business Awards®

Chicago, IL., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that the company was recognized in multiple categories of the 22nd Annual American Business Awards®. Applied was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award for Company of the Year in the Large-Sized Computer Software category. Applied Pay was named the Bronze Stevie® Award in the Payments Solution Category.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

“Applied Systems has achieved remarkable milestones since 2022, showcasing consistent revenue growth, high customer retention rates, and the successful integration of strategic acquisitions like Tarmika. The launch of Applied Pay, an industry-first natively integrated payment solution, and its impressive growth demonstrate Applied Systems' commitment to innovation and providing a seamless end-to-end experience in the insurance industry. The company's achievements stand out in the insurtech landscape, emphasizing efficiency, connectivity, and customer satisfaction,” one American Business Award® judge noted. More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“We are honored to be recognized by the 22nd Annual American Business Awards®,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “These awards illustrate our commitment to serving as an indispensable growth partner to our clients, colleagues and the industry by creating innovative technology that drives value across the entire insurance distribution value chain.”

