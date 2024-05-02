EZLynx Honored as a Bronze Stevie Award® Winner in the 2024 American Business Awards®

Lewisville, TX., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, announces its win in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards®. EZLynx Management System was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Insurance Solution category.

The Stevie Awards competition received more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevie Awards® recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

“EZLynx Management System’s comprehensive features, market impact, high customer satisfaction, and thought leadership positions EZLynx as a leader in the insurance management solutions space,” one American Business Award® judge noted. More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award® winners.

“We are thrilled to be recognized at this year's American Business Awards®,” said Michael Streit, president, EZLynx. “Our customers are working harder than ever, and we take our role as being their most productive employee very seriously – this award is a testament to that focus on delivering impactful insurance solutions and motivates us to continue pushing boundaries of what’s possible for the entire industry.”

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.