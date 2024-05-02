NewLake Capital Partners to Present at the Aegis Capital Virtual Conference on May 9th

NEW CANAAN, Conn., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that Anthony Coniglio, President and CEO, will present at the Aegis Capital Virtual Conference to be held May 7-9, 2024.
NewLake Capital Conference Presentation Details:
Date: May 9, 2024
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
Speaker: Anthony Coniglio, President & CEO
Webcast: Register on the Company’s IR Website
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@KCSA.com.
About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.
