Fleetio and Samsara Provide Tips for Managing Aging Government Fleets at Government Fleet Expo

BIRMINGHAM, AL, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleetio, the leading fleet maintenance management software company, will lead an educational session on managing aging fleets at the Government Fleet Expo held May 7-10, 2024 at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, KY.

Dan Simpson, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Fleetio, will host a general session on Thursday, May 9, from 10:30 AM to 11:25 AM. “How to Manage Aging Government Fleets with Limited Budgets” will address the challenges government fleet managers face navigating rising costs and maximizing the life of aging vehicles.

“Government fleets are the backbone of essential service delivery in our communities,” said Simpson. “This session will empower attendees with useful tools and strategies to stretch fleet budgets and increase uptime of aging fleet assets – and ultimately better serve constituents.”

This session features insights from a panel of industry experts, including:

Dan Simpson, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Fleetio, who will share best practices for implementing a data-driven approach to proactive maintenance.

Logan Kiernan, Field Sales Engineer, Samsara, who will discuss how real-time sensor data provides actionable insights that improve fleet health and extend asset life.

Tom Rowlings, Assistant Fleet Manager, City of Cambridge, who will provide real-world examples of how the City of Cambridge utilizes data and technology to optimize the management of its municipal fleet.

“In today’s data-driven world, real-time sensor data is a game-changer for fleet management,” said Kiernan. “This session will explore how these insights can help government fleets proactively identify and address maintenance needs, increase the lifespan of their vehicles and maximize return on investment.”

“As fleet managers, we know the importance of efficiently managing vehicles to ensure a healthy life cycle,” said Rowlings. “I’m looking forward to sharing how the City of Cambridge uses automated data collection, preventive maintenance schedules and analytics to reduce downtime and save money.”

Government Fleet Expo attendees can visit Fleetio at booth 1612 and Samsara at booth 1322 to learn more about how their solutions help manage aging public fleets more effectively.

About Fleetio

Fleetio is a comprehensive software platform that helps fleets of all sizes track, analyze and improve fleet operations. With a mobile-first mindset and focus on automating the fleet operations process through seamless integrations with business solutions like telematics devices, maintenance shops and fuel cards, Fleetio’s web- and mobile-based technology enables fleet managers, drivers, mechanics and vendors to access and update fleet data in real-time and get actionable insight like cost per mile. With Fleetio, users can manage maintenance, DVIRs, fuel, parts, inventory, vehicle assignments, recalls and more all in one place. Fleetio powers public and private fleets in more than 100 countries in industries like consumer and business services, construction, transportation and many others. Visit us at www.fleetio.com.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

