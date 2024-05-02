ServiceTrade Recognized by Mental Health America for Commitment to Workplace Well-Being

DURHAM, N.C., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade, Inc., the software platform for commercial mechanical and fire contractors, is delighted to announce its certification as a recipient of Mental Health America’s (MHA) Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health in 2024. This esteemed certification recognizes organizations that not only meet but exceed the standards set by the Bell Seal for promoting positive mental health and overall well-being among employees. A mere 1 in 4 employers successfully meets the rigorous Bell Seal certification standards, and ServiceTrade achieved the Platinum level, the highest distinction.



“At ServiceTrade, we firmly believe that prioritizing mental health in the workplace is crucial for the well-being of our employees,” said Amy Robertson, ServiceTrade CPO. “We are deeply committed to supporting our amazing and talented team and have led the field service management software industry in employee support, offering programs that enable happy and impactful careers and putting employee experience first. Receiving the Bell Seal certification reflects our dedication to fostering a healthy workplace, and we are honored to have our efforts recognized by MHA.”

ServiceTrade's dedication to supporting the mental health and well-being of its staff is evident in the array of programs the company has in place to enhance the lives of employees. These programs include initiatives such as our Women's Leadership Community, aimed at fostering career paths for women in technology, and quarterly company give-back days, where employees engage in half-day volunteer events with organizations such as local LGBTQ+ centers and Habitat for Humanity. The company also offers unlimited flexible paid time off for all employees with suggested minimum time instead of a maximum, and provides an annual stipend for health-related purchases, further demonstrating its commitment to employee well-being.

