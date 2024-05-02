CleanCore Solutions Applauds Recent Bans and Restrictions on PFAS ‘Forever Chemicals’

EPA Designates Forever Chemicals as Hazardous Substances Setting New Standards in Environmental Responsibility

EPA Sets New Workplace Safety Requirements

Omaha, NE, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) (“CleanCore” or the “Company”), a leading provider of EPA Green Seal® certified cleaning solutions including its patented aqueous ozone technology, proudly announces its support for the recent ban and new restrictions set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on the use of Per- and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS), also known as “forever chemicals.” The Company welcomes this critical rule finalized by the Biden-Harris administration, which designates Forever Chemicals as hazardous substances and sets new workplace safety requirements, marking a significant milestone in protecting public health and the environment.

Forever chemicals have posed a persistent threat to ecosystems and human health due to their non-biodegradable nature and widespread use in various industrial and consumer products. Scientific studies have linked PFAS exposure to reproductive effects such as decreased fertility or increased high blood pressure in pregnant women; developmental effects or delays in children, including low birth weight, accelerated puberty, bone variations, or behavioral changes; increased risk of prostate, kidney, and testicular cancers; reduced ability of the body’s immune system to fight infections, including reduced vaccine response; interference with the body’s natural hormones; and increased cholesterol levels and/or risk of obesity.

In contrast, CleanCore’s aqueous ozone is compliant with the EPA Organic Program as a natural and effective cleaner and sanitizer. It has also been granted Generally-Recognized-as-Safe (GRAS) approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It is also Green Seal® (GS-37) certified. Testing on a wide range of bacteria and viruses, such as coronavirus, hepatitis, listeria, e-coli, salmonella, staph infection, and more, has shown a 99.9%-99.9999% reduction in pathogen levels, which may exceed comparable chemical-based cleaning solutions.

"As a pioneer in eco-friendly cleaning solutions, Cleancore Solutions has long been committed to providing products that not only meet high-performance standards for its clients but also are safe, environmentally responsible and adhere to all regulations," said Doug Moore, Chief Executive Officer of CleanCore. “This ban on forever chemicals underscores the urgency of transitioning towards sustainable alternatives. With the enforcement of this new regulation, industries across the nation are compelled to seek safer alternatives, driving innovation in sustainable practices.”

“At CleanCore, we embrace this challenge and view it as an opportunity to lead the way in promoting environmental stewardship within our industry. Our products are Green Seal® GS-37 certified, which explicitly prohibits the use of PFAS substances in any cleaning or personal care products, which we believe exemplifies our unwavering commitment to providing safe, eco-friendly solutions that support a healthier planet. Our products use water and advanced, patented technologies to create a powerful sanitizer and cleaner. As a result, we are witnessing unprecedented interest and demand from both corporations and consumers,” concluded Moore.

About CleanCore Solutions

CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) is dedicated to revolutionizing cleaning and disinfection practices by harnessing the power of its patented aqueous ozone technology. The Company’s mission is to empower its customers with cost-effective, sustainable solutions that surpass traditional cleaning methods. Through innovation and commitment to excellence, CleanCore strives to create a healthier, greener future for generations to come. For more information, please visit https://www.cleancoresol.com/ .

