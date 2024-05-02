Nuwellis Receives USPTO Notice of Patent Allowance for Innovative Pediatric CRRT Technology

MINNEAPOLIS, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a patent application related to its innovative pediatric Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) device branded Vivian™. This patent strengthens Nuwellis' intellectual property portfolio and paves the way for the development of novel technology designed to improve treatment options for critically ill children.



The patented technology focuses on a design feature that allows healthcare providers to switch seamlessly between stationary operation and “transport” or “ambulation” mode, enabling unprecedented patient mobility. This innovative feature offers unmatched flexibility, allowing clinicians to tailor treatment plans to the specific needs of each young patient.

"We are thrilled to receive this patent allowance from the USPTO," said Nestor Jaramillo, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Nuwellis. “A core focus of our business strategy is developing novel technology and a strong IP portfolio. This innovative technology will empower healthcare providers with the ability to adapt treatment plans as needed, ultimately leading to improved patient care and outcomes for critically ill children and neonates.”

Nuwellis is currently developing a new, fully integrated pediatric continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) device designed to provide care for small babies and children. This development effort is funded in part by a $1.7 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The company has partnered with Minneapolis-based research and development firm Koronis Biomedical Technologies Corporation (KBT), the grant recipient, in the design and development of a custom pediatric product that will enable clinicians to better care for babies with limited kidney function.

Nuwellis is committed to developing life-saving technologies specifically designed for the unique needs of pediatric patients. This patent allowance represents a significant advancement in the company's mission to revolutionize pediatric fluid management.

