Tealium releases solutions for enhancing AI performance with consented, enriched, real-time data

SAN DIEGO, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tealium , the largest independent and most trusted customer data platform (CDP), has released Tealium for AI , a suite of customer data collection, management, and activation solutions that allow enterprises to fuel their AI models with consented, filtered, and enriched data for better value and performance.



“As businesses explore the transformative potential of AI, Tealium provides an optimal balance of flexibility and control. As core AI models become more accessible and commoditized, businesses will see a proliferation of adoption and use cases, and will be required to address the challenges of data readiness and governance,” said Jeff Lunsford, CEO of Tealium. “Consented, enriched, and contextual data for training and real-time prompt population is a requirement for successful LLM projects. Tealium helps enterprises unlock the full potential of AI with our real-time, compliance-driven, first-party data solutions. With Tealium, data provenance is never in question. Our platform collects data at the point of creation and allows companies to collect, filter, track consent, enrich, and govern from there to all downstream activation, analysis, and storage systems.”

Tealium for AI is comprised of the following key features, alleviating major roadblocks to successful AI implementation:

Data Collection: Tealium enables consented, real-time, and comprehensive customer data collection across all devices and platforms, eliminating data quality and wrangling roadblocks from the start.

Tealium enables consented, real-time, and comprehensive customer data collection across all devices and platforms, eliminating data quality and wrangling roadblocks from the start. Data Governance: Tealium’s customer data solutions, including consent integration, encryption, filtering, and orchestration, help mitigate AI compliance risks, like blocking non-consented data from AI models.

Tealium’s customer data solutions, including consent integration, encryption, filtering, and orchestration, help mitigate AI compliance risks, like blocking non-consented data from AI models. Contextual Data Labeling: Tealium provides tools for labeling customer data and enriching it with contextual information, such as metadata, visitor profiles, and audience badges, to add relevance, and maximize AI performance.

Tealium provides tools for labeling customer data and enriching it with contextual information, such as metadata, visitor profiles, and audience badges, to add relevance, and maximize AI performance. Data Standardization: Automate standardization, transformation, error management, and enrichment for incoming customer data right from the source, in real-time.

Automate standardization, transformation, error management, and enrichment for incoming customer data right from the source, in real-time. Data Activation: Tealium connects seamlessly with AI outputs and activates the results in real-time. With an extensive partner network of 1,300+ connectors, Tealium helps launch AI initiatives faster and improves time-to-value.



Tealium’s industry-leading flexibility allows enterprises to combine the power of a real-time CDP with prominent AI-powered decisioning platforms like Pega to make every interaction more relevant.

“Brands are constantly fighting for customers’ attention and need the proper tools to deliver optimal experiences based on their specific needs at any given moment,” said Matt Nolan, Senior Director, 1:1 Customer Engagement at Pega. “Tealium’s real-time capabilities and deep partner data network allow enterprises to combine the power of a real-time CDP with decisioning platforms like Pega. This helps brands understand their customers at the deepest level possible for better interactions that provide value and drive results.”

According to the 2024 State of the CDP , 91% of companies utilizing a CDP said that CDPs are critical in providing the right data for their AI initiatives, alleviating major data complexities when training and activating AI models. CDPs provide data for enterprises that are “AI-ready” for activation, resulting in better customer experience outcomes and performance. Learn more about Tealium for AI.

To keep up with the latest company news, visit Tealium’s Newsroom .

Join the Real-Time Revolution: Tealium is hosting its annual Digital Velocity conference in San Diego on June 10-12, 2024. Join industry leaders as they come together to discuss the latest innovations in customer data. Learn more and register here.

About Tealium

As the most trusted CDP, Tealium connects data so businesses can better connect with their customers. Tealium’s real-time data infrastructure allows brands to power their AI models and activate data for enhanced in-the-moment experiences. Tealium’s turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections from the world’s most prominent technology experts. Tealium's solutions include a real-time customer data platform with machine learning, tag management, an API hub, and data management solutions that make customer data more valuable, actionable, privacy-compliant, and secure. Named as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Customer Data Platforms™, more than 850 leading businesses globally trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com .

Contact:

Natalie Passarelli

natalie.passarelli@tealium.com