SYLA Announces Sale of One Building of Its SYFORME Brand Condominium, “SYFORME SUMIYOSHI II”

TOKYO, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SYT) (“SYLA” or “the Company”), operator of the largest membership real estate crowdfunding platform in Japan, Rimawari-kun, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, SYLA Co., Ltd., (Representative Director: Yoshiyuki Yuto) (“SYLA Co.”) has completed and sold SYFORME SUMIYOSHI II at the end of March.



Overview of the Property

Location: Ojima, Koto-ku, Tokyo

Property Type: Condominium

Structure: Reinforced concrete (13 floors above ground, 46 units)

Settlement Date: April 26, 2024

About the SYFORME Series

SYLA Co. is dedicated to developing profitable real estate, with a particular focus on Tokyo’s 23 wards and the central districts of Yokohama and Kawasaki. Among these areas, SYLA Co. develops its signature condominium brand, the SYFORME series, strategically situated within a 10-minute walking distance from stations, offering convenience for commuters seeking both style and accessibility.

Impact on Business Performance

The impact of this transaction has already been incorporated in the business forecast for FY2024/12, as announced on January 25, 2024. The Company will promptly disclose any matters that should be announced in the future.

About SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SYT) (“SYLA” or “the Company”) owns and operates the largest membership real estate crowd-funding platform in Japan, Rimawari-kun, which targets individuals, corporate and institutional investors, as well as high net worth individuals. SYLA’s mission is to democratize real estate investment around the world through technology and asset management through the Rimawari-kun platform. SYLA is engaged in the overall investment condominium business, including planning, development, construction, sales, rental management, building management, repair work, and the sale of properties. Additional information about the Company’s products and services is available at https://syla-tech.jp/en.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

