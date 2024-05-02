Pritchard EV and Mobile Road Service Solutions Debut All Electric Mullen ONE Roadside Assistance Vehicle at American Towman Showcase in Las Vegas

MRSS is a leading upfitter for the Roadside Service Industry and a strategic supplier to towing and emergency roadside service companies, including AAA, throughout the U.S.

BREA, Calif., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, and its recently announced dealer partner, Pritchard EV (“Pritchard”), have joined with Mobile Road Service Solutions (“MRSS”) to debut the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van roadside assistance vehicle upfit which is currently on display at the American Towman Showcase in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MRSS is a leading upfitter for the Roadside Service Industry and is a strategic supplier to towing and emergency roadside service companies throughout the U.S. including companies like AAA. The company has roots in the road service business reaching back nearly a decade, when one of the largest towing and emergency roadside service contractors in California began producing its own light service battery vans to more cost-effectively, safely and efficiently provide mobile battery and light road service for auto club members.

Pritchard EV, a national leader in the adoption of electric vehicles with commercial fleets, worked with MRSS to identify the Mullen ONE EV cargo van as their first joint offering for the roadside service market.

The Mullen ONE EV Cargo Van is the only Class 1 Cargo van available today. The Mullen ONE boasts 157 cubic feet of cargo space, 1,600 lbs. of payload and 110 miles of range.

"Previously MRSS's flagship product was a Class One commercial van specifically designed for light duty service. Folks loved its maneuverability and economy; it was a top seller for us, particularly with our customer, AAA,” said David Biehl, National Sales Director of Mobile Road Service Solutions, LLC. “We work very closely with AAA and were excited to hear that Pritchard was adding Mullen to their product line, particularly when our customer is moving strongly into the EV arena. The Mullen allows us to continue to offer a smaller commercial van to those of our customers who preferred that size. We're excited to show our first demo at the American Towman Show in Las Vegas."

“Mobile roadside assistance is a great segment for our commercial EVs and partnering with Prichard and MRSS is a great opportunity within the space,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “Today, both companies hit the ground running in Las Vegas with our Class 1 EV cargo van which is on display and receiving great feedback at the tradeshow. We look forward to success with both Pritchard and MRSS.”

Pritchard EV is committed to providing fleets with access to sustainable mobility solutions and developing new modes of distribution that meet fleets where they are. With a network of partners as well as in-house resources, Pritchard EV is uniquely positioned to help fleets address major pain points like logistics, financing and vehicle registration.

Mullen’s commercial EV lineup includes the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van and Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV cab chassis truck. The all-electric Mullen ONE Class 1 EV cargo van and Mullen THREE Class 3 low cab forward EV truck are both purpose-built to meet the demands of urban last-mile delivery. Both vehicles are available for sale and in full compliance with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, EPA and CARB certifications.

Mullen has begun training initiatives with the Pritchard team on ordering, upfitting and servicing Mullen’s commercial EVs. For quotes and purchasing questions, email sales@pritchardev.com . View Pritchard’s inventory of Mullen commercial vehicles at www.pritchardev.com .

About Pritchard EV

Pritchard EV is a subsidiary of Pritchard Companies, a family-owned national automotive enterprise and provider of Tier 1 fleets, supplying everything from chassis to upfitting, and registration to logistics. For more product and services information, visit www.pritchardev.com .

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (CARB) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether the Mullen ONE EV cargo van will prove successful for the roadside service market. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (i) Mullen’s ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Mullen's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Mullen’s ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Mullen’s ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Mullen’s business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Mullen’s business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Mullen’s business; (x) Mullen’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Contact:

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

+1 (714) 613-1900

www.MullenUSA.com

Pritchard EV

641.450.3311

www.pritchardev.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Attachment