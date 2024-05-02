Outlook Therapeutics® to Present at the Retina World Congress 2024

ISELIN, N.J., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company working to achieve the first approval for an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for the treatment of retinal diseases in the US and the EU, today announced it will present at the 2024 Retina World Congress being held May 9-12, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, FL.



Details for the presentations are as follows:

Session: Retina Unplugged

Panelist: Russell Trenary, President and Chief Executive Officer

Date and Time: Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 8:10 AM ET

As part of the panel, Mr. Trenary will discuss Outlook Therapeutics’ ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™, an investigational ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab under development as an intravitreal injection for the treatment of wet AMD and other retinal diseases. Because no FDA or European Commission approved ophthalmic formulations of bevacizumab are available currently, clinicians wishing to treat retinal patients with bevacizumab have had to use repackaged IV bevacizumab provided by compounding pharmacies—products that have known risks of contamination and inconsistent potency and availability. If approved, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ would provide an approved option for physicians to treat wet AMD.

For more information and to register for this event, please visit Retina World Congress.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company working to achieve FDA and European Commission approval for the launch of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg or bevacizumab gamma) as the first approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. If ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA and/or EC approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in treating retinal diseases in the United States, EU, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and other markets. As part of the Outlook Therapeutics' multi-year commercial planning process, Outlook Therapeutics and Cencora entered into a strategic commercialization agreement to expand the Outlook Therapeutics’ reach for connecting to retina specialists and their patients. Cencora will provide third-party logistics (3PL) services and distribution, as well as pharmacovigilance services and other services in the United States.

Investor Inquiries:

Jenene Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

JTC Team, LLC

T: 833.475.8247

OTLK@jtcir.com