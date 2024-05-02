Global HV Switchgear Market Report and Database 2024-2030 Featuring Hitachi Energy, JST Power Equipment, MEPPI, Hyundai, General Electric (GE), Hyosung, and Siemens Energy

Dublin, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global HV Switchgear Market + Database: Regional Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This HV Switchgear global market analysis focuses on three application verticals where HV Switchgear is used: Distribution, Generation, and It looks at each of these verticals in-depth, analyzing the market trends and growth factors by looking at the deployment strategies of TSOs/RTOs, IPPs, and industrial customers.

The analyst's high voltage switchgear topic aims to cover the HV switchgear market to enable the key players in the value chain to understand the market landscape. By conducting in-depth market research on the topic, the analyst's goal is to help its customers understand the current and future demand for high-voltage switchgear and the industry's competitive landscape.

China during its 14th five-year plan period (2021-2025), is eager to invest in its power grid mainly in clean energy power State Grid Corp of China has pledged an investment of USD 2.23 trillion to build a robust power grid by 2025 since the country has a target of at least 50 percent of power generation from renewable energy by the end of 2030.

Huge investments in the infrastructure segment are planned to develop the Middle Eastern market as a financial and tourism hub, boosting non-oil exports and driving the power transformers demand going HV switchgear plays a critical role in ensuring the safe and reliable operation of power systems and is an essential component of the electrical It is used to control the flow of electricity, protect equipment and people from the hazards associated with electrical faults, and prevent power HV switchgear is typically used in power generation, transmission, and distribution systems, as well as in industries such as oil and gas, mining, and manufacturing.

Scope

The research aims to help explore the high-voltage switchgear market so stakeholders can align their product and market strategy to address this billion-dollar market and capture the maximum benefit.

Countries Covered:

Europe Germany UK Spain France Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Rest of MEA

North America United States Canada Mexico

South America Argentina Brazil Colombia Rest of SAM

APAC China India Indonesia Rest of APAC



Reasons to Purchase:

Access a global dataset of the HV switchgear market, featuring separate broken-out data, enabling you to make informed decisions based on regional nuances.

Gauge the expected growth (CAGR) of HV switchgear markets until 2030, considering the annual market both in terms of units and Understand the key factors driving this growth to anticipate market trends effectively.

Explore various scenario forecasts, including High case, Base case, and Low case, allowing you to prepare for different market conditions and make resilient business strategies.

Identify crucial policies, regulations, and drivers shaping regional demand for HV switchgear, enabling you to stay compliant and align your business strategies with regulatory requirements effectively.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

2. Global Market Overview

Executive Summary

Market Outlook by Units AIS GIS

Market Outlook by Revenue AIS GIS

Global Driving Factors

Equipment Standards

3. Regional Market Overview

Market Outlook by Units & Bays

Market Outlook by Revenue

Key Insights

4. Market Sizing

By Metric Units Revenue (M USD)

By Region Asia Pacific (APAC) Europe Middle East & Africa (MEA) North America (NAM) South America (SAM)

By Category Annual Market

By Equipment AIS Circuit Breaker Earthing & Disconnect Switch Instrument Transformer (CT/VT) Surge Arrestor GIS Bay

By Vertical Generation Industry Utility/Transmission

By Scenario High Case Base Case Low Case

By Voltage level 42-150 kV 150-250 kV 250-420 kV >420 kV



5. Competitive Analysis

Hitachi Energy

JST Power Equipment

MEPPI

Hyundai

General Electric (GE)

Hyosung

Siemens Energy

