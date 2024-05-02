miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Review 2019-2023 and Forecast 2024-2029: miRNA Technologies Spearhead Custom-Tailored Therapies for Individualized Treatment

Dublin, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market was estimated at $22.76 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to grow to $33.06 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2029.

The market demonstrates a robust growth trajectory, underpinned by the transformative potential of miRNA technologies in precision medicine and diagnostics. In an extensive analysis of the market trends, key drivers, and challenges, a comprehensive report delineates the dynamic landscape of miRNA sequencing and assay applications, particularly in the combat against chronic ailments like cancer.

Marked by advancements in high-throughput sequencing technologies and the escalating need for personalized medical solutions, the market is witnessing an upward growth curve. Technological innovations, along with an increased emphasis on miRNA as biomarkers for early diagnosis and treatment of diseases, are critical factors propelling the expansion of miRNA sequencing and assay solutions across research and clinical settings.

Strong Market Drivers:

The prevalence of chronic conditions globally is throwing the spotlight on miRNA's role in disease mechanisms, driving the demand for miRNA profiling tools. Technological Evolution: Greater accessibility and affordability of sequencing platforms is notably enhancing the market, as researchers and clinicians embrace next-generation sequencing (NGS) and microarray-based techniques for comprehensive miRNA study.

Emergent Market Trends:

Integrating Bioinformatics: Enhanced data management and analysis through bioinformatics tools are revolutionizing miRNA research.

Enhanced data management and analysis through bioinformatics tools are revolutionizing miRNA research. Personalized Medicine: The shift towards custom-tailored therapies is especially influential, with miRNA technologies playing a vital role in realizing individualized treatment strategies.

Despite these growth stimulants, the market faces hurdles in the shape of data analysis complexities and high costs associated with sequencing technologies, posing a challenge for market penetration especially in cost-sensitive regions.

The report provides sweeping coverage across technology segments, identifying Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS) as a prominent technology in the miRNA sequencing segment in 2023. The succeeding application insights section highlights the cancer segment leading market growth, acknowledging miRNA's significant role in tailor-made treatment plans and diagnostic advancements in oncology.

Regional Market Analysis

North America stands at the forefront of the global miRNA sequencing and assay market. Factors such as cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure, significant biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry presence, and proactive adoption of NGS technologies contribute to the region's dominance. The report dives deep into various regional dynamics, drawing a complete picture of how different geographies are contributing to the overall market growth.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2023-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $22.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $33.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

