Team Member Feedback Earns HealthEquity Workplace Culture Recognition

DRAPER, Utah, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY), the nation’s largest Health Savings Account (HSA) custodian has received a Culture Excellence Award by Top Workplaces for the fourth consecutive year.

"Our teammates deserve all the credit when it comes to this award,” said Cheryl King, executive vice president and chief human resource officer. “They have embraced our values and strive to bring our mission to life each day. Together, we're making big things happen. We know if we can create the best working environment for our teammates, we’ll create the best experience for our partners, clients, and members.”

The Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Award utilizes employee feedback to examine areas that help build culture — including compensation and benefits, innovation, leadership, purpose and values, and work-life flexibility. The ranking is based solely on feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage.

HealthEquity believes in creating a benefits offering focused on helping teammates achieve work-life harmony, anchored by a culture of belonging. From fostering a flexible remote work environment to encouraging time off and self-care, team member benefits’ underscore HealthEquity’s commitment to improving the lives of our teammates. Beyond traditional health benefits, team members can engage in adventure accounts, mental health support, wellness programs with stipends, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, commuter benefits, dedicated time off for volunteering, an unlimited PTO program for salaried teammates called “MyTime” and all teammates enjoy thirteen paid holidays. King believes the company's benefit offerings, along with teammate resource groups and the company’s social collaboration platform gives every teammate a voice and reflects the company's commitment to holistic health for all teammates.

At HealthEquity a remarkable “Purple” culture means teammates bring the core values to life in every interaction with each other, partners, clients, and members—acting ethically and honestly, being in service to each other, our customers and community, making a difference to connect health and wealth and celebrating individual authenticity. Teammates also show how they are “being purple” by engaging and supporting each other in employee resource groups, volunteer events, social clubs, professional development opportunities and more. HealthEquity is dedicated to creating an exceptional culture by offering growth opportunities, a wide range of benefits, and fostering an environment where every teammate plays a role in the company’s mission to save and improve lives by empowering healthcare consumers.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and various other consumer-directed benefits for over 15 million accounts, working in close partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our unwavering commitment to our mission of saving and improving lives by empowering healthcare consumers. Through cutting-edge solutions, innovation, and a relentless focus on improving health outcomes, we empower individuals to take control of their healthcare journey while ultimately enhancing their overall well-being. Learn more about our “Purple service” and approach at www.healthequity.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from twenty-three million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

HealthEquity Media Contact

Amy Cerny

801-508-3237

acerny@healthequity.com



