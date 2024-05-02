American Nurses Association Presents Nurses Week 2024 – Nurses Make the Difference

SILVER SPRING, MD, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Nurses Association (ANA), the professional organization representing and investing in the interests of all nurses, is proud to lead the annual Nurses Week (May 6-12) celebration. This year’s Nurses Week theme is “Nurses Make the Difference” to encourage nurses, health care professionals, employers, community leaders and the public to recognize and promote the vast contributions and positive impact of nurses worldwide.

“As we prepare for Nurses Week, we want to call attention to the sheer influence of the nursing profession. I am profoundly grateful and honored to stand among the dedicated individuals who are making the difference in their communities every day,” said ANA President Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, PhD, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN. “Nurses contribute to health in multifaceted ways – as educators, activists, innovators, and caregivers – the list could go on and on. We are all indebted to nurses, and we hope all will join in celebrating nurses during this special time of recognition, awareness, and celebration.”

ANA will be celebrating Nurses Week through campaigns such as #NursesLightUpTheSky, the American Nurses Foundation Supporters and Thank a Nurse gift matching, the Mary Eliza Mahoney lecture series, and others. In addition to celebrating nurses’ achievements, ANA is calling attention to key nurses’ health and workforce issues that matter to nurses and opportunities to provide support.

“We know that nurses have the power to create a better world and during Nurses Week, we recognize both the challenges nurses face and the power they possess,” said ANA Chief Nursing Officer Debbie Hatmaker, PhD, RN, FAAN. “As an added challenge, I encourage everyone to keep the spirit of Nurses Week with them not only this May but all year long. Taking the time for gratitude, celebration, and recognition is something our nation’s nurses need now more than ever.”

All are encouraged to use social media to share their gratitude for nurses everywhere. Using #ThankANurse, snap a pic of your favorite nurse and share a story of a time that made a difference in your life. Are you a nurse who wants to express gratitude to your team? Give them a social media shoutout or share a story of your journey to become a nurse.

For resources to celebrate National Nurses Week, visit the Nurses Week 2024 website for more information regarding upcoming activities.

